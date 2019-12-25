Martina Rincon-Ochoa’s third-grade class sang along to Christmas songs as they wrote out their requests for the big man.
It’s worth noting that the “Batman smells” version of “Jingle Bells” has been passed along to this generation.
Read on for a sampling of letters from these students and kids from throughout Polk County.
Dear Santa,
I am very excited for Christmas, very excited. This year I would like 900 pieces of Legos. This year I have been good. I have been super nice to friends. I’ve made some new ones too. I have two dogs, one sister. I will share my Legos, I promise. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Jaelyn
Dear Santa,
What I would like this year is for my family to be happy. Especially my mom. She works night shift. I really want my mom to be happy again because I think she is just has a lot of stress and she is really tired. What I would like for my brother is 100 Legos. He really like to build with lots of Legos.
Sincerely,
Brody
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year! How are you doing? Can you say “hi” to Blitzen, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph and the elves!
I will leave some cookies and milk for you. I want OMG dolls, Barbie boy set, and R has been bothering me, so can you solve that?
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I want Dog Man books and I want Dog Man toys. Next I want a Lego set of Dog Man and a pack of Sharpies that’s all.
Love,
Jeff
Dear Santa,
I been so excited for you to come. I really, really want “Let’s Go, Eevee!” and a Nintendo Switch and a Sven big toy and a fox fur dog bed for my chihuahua and a toy for her too and a rug for her too.
Merry Christmas,
Dublin
Dear Santa,
I have been good at my house and at school. I will set candy canes for your reindeer, and milk and cookies for you.
For Christmas I want a Spiderman Lego set. And a Nerf gun. And that’s it.
Love,
Brennen
Dear Santa,
I have been very good in school, at home and dance!
For Christmas I would like a microscope and an elf!
Love,
Kailani
Dear Santa,
We are going to the North Pole to take some pictures. We are going on December 24. We’re going to get the presents. I hope to get Hot Wheels.
Love,
Areg
Dear Santa,
I love you. Can you get me a new bike please?
Love,
Justin
Dear Santa,
I have been good at my house and I have been working on my room and I have been good in school and I have been listening to my parents and I have been nice to my friends and I have been doing my chores.
Love,
Conner
Dear Santa,
I have been very good at school. For Christmas I would like some new chapter books and some new dresses for summertime and slime and a Nintendo Switch.
Love,
London
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas, Legos and then I want toys. I have been good in school and even at home. I have a big gingerbread man at home for you.
Love,
Abby
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good at school and exercising. How do you think I’ve been?
Can I have a Boxboy and a Boxgirl?
Love,
Cruz
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. You are so kind. What I want for Christmas is headphones and an Elf on the Shelf.
Love,
Allie
Dear Santa,
Can I please have the green Ninja Robot Lego set?
Love,
Zekaya
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and have been nice to my sister. She has been nice to me too.
We have been a great team. I want 100 LOLS and Num Noms. I want a skateboard.
Love,
Lydia
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you do. There is something on my Christmas list that is really special to me. That is the pigeon because I had one and he died. And why I was so sad is because I wanted to have a feast with him.
Love,
Jacklynn
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch and a plushy. I have been exercising and washing the dishes.
Thank you.
Love,
Danny
Dear Santa Claus,
Please bring Maverick a bigger Buzz Lightyear and a bigger Zorg!
Also please bring candy! Because you love bringing candies.
And a gibber car that’s really fast! And a monster truck and Murphy a bigger bone.
Dad needs Zurg. Mama needs ice cream.
We love you.
Dear Santa,
May I please have a Spiderman toy for Christmas? I’ve tried really hard to be good all year.
Thank you,
Alek
Dear Santa,
Please may I have a Ben Ten watch for Christmas?
Thank you,
Hayden
I am 8 years old. I would like a remote control airplane. You can get me anything your elves make me. I will leave you and your reindeer a treat.
I wish I can come with you to the North Pole. Tell Mrs. Claus ‘hi’ for me please. A lot of presents please.
Love,
Azmyth
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayden,
I am 8 years old. I live in Oregon/Kalapuya region.
For Christmas this year I would like remote control race car that has spikes on the tires.
I will leave you and your reindeer some cookies and carrots. I hope you visit on Christmas Eve.
Your friend,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
I do not want to bother you more than I need, so I will make this letter short.
I really need for Christmas this year is leg warmers, gloves and tall socks.
I will be sure to bake cookies for you and buy carrots for the reindeer. Be sure to say “hi” to the team for me.
Your friend,
Vivienne
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Jordyn, I am 9 years old and here’s proof (fingerprint). Can you tell Rudolph and Mrs. Claus I said “hi.” What I want is the new Shopkins or the Lomo Fortnite gun. I have only been a little terrible this year.
Your friend,
Jordyn
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in the town of Monmouth. for Christmas can you please bring me some earrings, slime and saishys. I will put reindeer treats with your cookies and milk.
Your friend,
Sheyna
Dear Santa,
I am excited for Christmas. I want for Christmas is a camera and a real cat, kitten, and that’s all I want and please and thank you.
Sincerely,
Faith
Dear Santa,
My name is Leland. I been good this year. I want a football please.
From your friend,
Leland
