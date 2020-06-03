DALLAS — The city of Dallas will convert the intersection of Southwest Levens Street and West Ellendale Avenue to an all-way stop beginning next week.
Dallas Public Works crews will install new traffic control signs at the intersection, adding a stop sign and yield sign on Southwest Levens Street to make the intersection a three-way stop.
Currently, the intersection has stop signs for traffic on both the east- and west-bound lanes of West Ellendale and free-flowing northbound traffic on Levens Street.
The Dallas City Council approved the work at its May 4 meeting on a 9-0 vote.
The changes were the result of a report that engineering firm Keller Associates prepared for the city after studying the intersection. It was presented to the council’s public works subcommittee on Feb. 24, and forwarded to the entire council for approval.
“These modifications were identified in a report by traffic engineering firm Keller Associates as a short-term solution for traffic congestion at the intersection,” read a city of Dallas press release. “The city’s engineering division will continue to work with Keller to find a long-term solution to handle the increasing traffic loads at the intersection as the city continues to grow.”
The study was requested to find ways to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection, which experiences congestion at times. Nearby residential development will increase congestion at the intersection, the report said.
“The all-way stop will function well until longer-term solutions to accommodate expected growth can be implemented,” the report read. “These improvements can be made inexpensively through changes to signing and pavement marking.”
Keller Associates identified a large roundabout or a traffic signal as two long-term options that could handle the anticipated amount of traffic using the intersection in the future. The firm recommended a roundabout as the best solution.
“A full-size, single lane roundabout, expandable for a second westbound through lane in the future, would be the most cost-effective roundabout option, if sufficient funding is available,” the report said.
The cost estimate for a full-size roundabout $700,000 to $900,000, while a traffic signal is estimated to cost $500,000 to $700,000, according to Keller Associates.
The work on installing the all-way stop should take no longer than two weeks and will cost approximately $1,500 for new striping and stop signs.
