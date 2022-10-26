Local bibliophiles, or booklovers looking for a bargain, shopped on the first day of the return of the Friends of the Dallas Library’s fall book sale Oct. 21 at the Dallas Civic Center.
Secretary Judy Lawton said the biannual sale returned in April after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with last week’s event representing the fall half of the fundraiser. Lawton said sales totals have not been brought before the Friends board of directors yet, thus are not yet available to the public. However, she said once totaled, the dollars go toward support the Dallas Library, including summer youth and adult programs, cultural passes (such as entry to museums), and extra materials to aid the librarians.
