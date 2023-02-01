The Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission and Public Library hosted a community art show, which featured art inspired by books. Local artists of any skill level or age were invited to contribute works. The pieces were on display in the library from Jan. 24-28 and a reception and awards ceremony were held on the final day.
Show attendees were asked to vote for their favorite pieces in each of the different categories, which were divided by age and experience of the artists.
