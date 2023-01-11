The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon, Oregon, to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. This includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing is now open from the Washington border to Bandon.
It is always recommended that crab be eviscerated, and the guts removed prior to cooking, which includes the removal and discard of the viscera, internal organs and gills. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or any other treatment. ODA will continue to test for biotoxins in the coming weeks.
