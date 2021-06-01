INDEPENDENCE — Independence Days returns to a central location this year July 3-4 at River View Park.

The modified event will be limited to 8,000 participants each day. To attend, wrist bands must be purchased at $2 for ages 6 and up. Attendees ages 5 and under must still obtain a child’s wristband at no charge to maintain the official head count.

Independence Days will run from 4 p.m. to midnight both days and feature food and craft vendors and live music. Tickets to the Duck Derby will be an additional $5. Both nights will feature fireworks at dusk provided by longtime pyrotechnician Keith Aldrich.

Janice Thompson, Independence Days commission chairperson, said there will be no carnival this year.

“However, that is solely depending on if there are enough community volunteers to man those games,” Thompson said. “If we have volunteer support we need, there will be free games. If not, there will be just music and fireworks.”

Thompson said the Independence Days Commission need between 30-40 signed up by June 21. For more information go to the city’s website at www.ci.independence.or.us.