Lions Club

The 2022 Central Lions Club Crab Feed returns April 30 from 4:30-7 p.m. The crab feed will be similar to last year. The Lions will be selling individual crab meals for take-out only at The Gate, 1501 Monmouth St. across from Central High School. Tickets are $40 per meal and include two crab halves, coleslaw and French bread. Extra crab is $25. Only 300 tickets are available. For more information, contact Terry at (503) 930-2360 or central.lions.m.i@gmail.com.

Tags

