MONMOUTH — After 24 years as a professor of theater and the Head of Acting at Western Oregon University, director David Janoviak faced an unwelcome challenge producing “Twelfth Night: Or What You Will” for the return of the Valley Shakespeare Company’s 2021 season.

Uncertainty.

Janoviak said there was a lot of anxiety over not even knowing if they would be back this year.

“We were unsure if the state, local and university rules would allow us to mount a live production and after 18 months, I don’t think anyone wanted to entertain the idea of doing another Zoom reading of a play,” Janoviak said by email. “Even after auditions were over and the show cast, we were not 100% sure if the event would be allowed to move forward.”

But once the Valley Shakespeare Company got the green light, Janoviak said everyone in the production was actually giddy and ecstatic of being able to do a live show again.

“It’s been glorious to be in the rehearsal space with actors, working together to tell a story. It’s what we love to do,” he said.

The challenges didn’t end once gaining approval to produce Shakespeare. COVID safety protocols still required the cast to wear masks indoors while rehearsing.

They were then allowed to rehearse and perform, with social distancing, without masks once they transitioned to the outdoor stage, Janoviak said.

Then they received good news June 30 when Gov. Kate Brown lifted COVID restrictions statewide.

“Due to the changes in state mandates, we are able to seat our audience as we normally would at full capacity,” Janoviak explained. “People can just show up and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, a picnic basket, snacks and something to drink. We are usually able to supply a chair of some sort for those who need one. There is really not a bad seat in the house.”

As for what the audience will see this season in “Twelfth Night” is a classic Shakespearean mashup of love and mistaken identity, but with a twist. Janoviak transposed the tale to a more “modern” 1930s setting at the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Janoviak explained that Shakespeare’s plays and themes adapt well into modern settings where the characters still remain relatable and resilient. He added the genius of Shakespeare is his themes are so layered that a director can choose different time periods and places and concepts to reflect the different facets and ideas in the story.

“There is an ambiguity to this story and its characters, in my mind, and the Atlantic City Boardwalk reflected some of the same thematic qualities, tones and textures,” Janoviak said. “Atlantic city is not quite an amusement park, not quite a vacation spot, not quite a place you want to call home, not quite a place for a romantic getaway. Like the characters, it’s a place of transition and flux. Also, I am big fan of music of the period. There will be a live musician ‘on the boardwalk’ for the entire show and I have incorporated a good number 1930s love songs and jazz standards.”

Janoviak said he felt lucky to work with an amazing cast, many getting a chance to return after the cancellation of last year’s season, including Dallas’s own Hannah Fawcett.

“Hannah is a superlative talent and a joy to work with. She brings so much creativity and professionalism into the rehearsal room and the process,” Janoviak said. “In addition to our WOU students, there is such a wealth of talent in the Willamette Valley and I have been hoping to direct some of those talented people for years. Since founding Valley Shakespeare Company six years ago, we have opened the auditions to the general public, but only a few community-based actors ever showed up. This year, I decided to call some of these folks and simply extend an invitation. I am glad I did.”

The tickets are available now, but are limited. Shows are July 22 through 24 and 29 through 31. Call 503-838-8461 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make reservations for what Janoviak guarantees to be a “hoot of a show” designed for all ages.

“Come celebrate under the stars and enjoy the fact that it’s summer and we can gather outdoors again,” he said. “It’s also a great show for those wanting an introduction to the Bard. It’s an easily accessible plot, highly entertaining, and the cast is amazingly talented. They make the language clear and bring the characters to vivid life. I am a lucky director.”