The Polk County Livestock Association Youth Market Auction starts at 3 p.m. on Aug. 10. Swine, turkeys, goats, steers, chickens, lambs and rabbits will be featured, said Tim Ray, FFA advisor for Dallas High School. This year there are 15 registered market steer exhibitors, 34 sheep exhibitors, 17 goat exhibitors, 87 hog exhibitors and 52 small animal exhibitors. Judging of market animals takes place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
