INDEPENDENCE – Polk County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a barn fire that started Monday afternoon on Morrow Road outside of Independence.

Dallas Fire & EMS, Southwest Polk Fire, Salem Fire, Polk Fire District No. 1, and Amity Fire responded to the blaze.

When crews arrived, the fire had begun to spread to an adjacent barn but firefighters were able to get it contained quickly.

Four cows died in the fire and the barn and its contents are a total loss, according to Dallas Fire & EMS.

Local farmers assisted by getting cattle out of barn, bringing in heavy machinery to pull apart the building and hay, and by opening up their water systems used for irrigation of crops for fire agencies to refill tender