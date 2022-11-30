Business Oregon is supporting eight city projects statewide through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The CDBG program supports the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing suitable housing and living environments for persons of low and moderate income. These eight grants total $10,582,401 and assist rural communities with funding for important projects around the state.
Business Oregon administers the state of Oregon’s annual federal allocation of CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties. Tribes and urban cities and counties are not included in the state’s program as they receive CDBG funds directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Local recipients in this round of funding:
The city of Independence was awarded $400,000 in CDBG funding to utilize a housing rehabilitation program that will provide home repairs to owner-occupied, low to moderate income households within Independence and the Polk Regional Collaborative (PRC) service area. In partnership with other PRC members, this program could assist as many as 30 eligible households who have no other access to home improvement resources or related financing opportunities. This program provides the opportunity to support household health and safety while also preserving needed housing stock in the PRC service area. Grant funds will be awarded to eligible applicants for making home repairs essential to preserving the structural and service integrity of each home in support of household health and safety.
Falls City currently operates a Septic Tank Effluent Pumping (STEP) system with the drain field located under the Falls City High School football field. The city has experienced wastewater on the football field requiring the city to close the field. The current drain system was installed in the 1980s and needs to be replaced. Falls City is replacing the current recirculating UV gravel filter and drain field treatment with lagoon storage/treatment facility. The $2 million of CDBG funding will finance construction on the new wastewater treatment plant.
The city of Willamina’s intake infrastructure is failing due to an eroding riverbank upstream which dumps silt into the city’s system. The silt causes damage to the system and reduces or stops the city’s ability to provide its community with water. In addition, there is a gravel bar that is migrating and has already begun to land on the intake structure. The engineers have advised that the intake will fail within the next two to three years. The long-term water intake improvements include moving the intake to a new location, which will block the migrating gravel bar and is a self-scouring basalt bedrock, which will alleviate the silt fouling the system. The city’s $1.7 million award will be partnered with other secured funding to complete the construction of a new water intake system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.