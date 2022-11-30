Business Oregon

Business Oregon is supporting eight city projects statewide through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The CDBG program supports the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing suitable housing and living environments for persons of low and moderate income. These eight grants total $10,582,401 and assist rural communities with funding for important projects around the state.

Business Oregon administers the state of Oregon’s annual federal allocation of CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties. Tribes and urban cities and counties are not included in the state’s program as they receive CDBG funds directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

