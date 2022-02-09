Itemizer-Observer
Adira Valentine Hills was born on Valentine’s Day in 2021 to Darleen and Joshua Hills. There was suspicion that something was wrong with Adira’s health. Over the first few months Adira’s parents noticed something wasn’t quite right. They advocated and complained to Adira’s doctors. Finally at six months of age a Adira was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, by then so much progress was lost. She received gene therapy weeks later, but it was too late. Adira lost her battle with SMA on Nov. 15 and died of pneumonia. Darleen and Joshua feel had Adria been tested for SMA at birth, it would have greatly increased her chances of survival and saved them all so much suffering.
Currently Oregon is one of the 10 states that do not screen for SMA at birth.
SMA is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord and
impacts the muscles used for activities such as breathing, eating, crawling, and walking. It is the number one genetic cause of death for infants. Evidence shows that early diagnosis through newborn screening and early intervention with available treatments lead to better outcomes. This is especially true with SMA, where early detection and timely administration of therapies can prevent the rapid and irreversible loss of motor function caused by the disease.
For more information about SMA go to curesma.org
In honor of Adira and all who are affected by SMA, Darleen and Joshua are asking anyone able to participate in the 30-mile challenge for Cure SMA which runs through the month of February. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3uiJYXY.
