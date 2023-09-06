No one has officially called a new homegrown repair program for sidewalks a “rescue operation.” However, when crews from the Community Services Consortium of Polk County started tearing into bad cement walkways in Independence and replacing them with good ones, the term seemed to apply.
Last spring, the Independence City Council turned thumbs down on a proposal by public works that would have given 27 local homeowners 60 days to redo their sidewalks, according to the presentation at their April meeting. The property owners had been sent city-generated letters about their defective sidewalks – and informed that they needed to undertake repairs or face the possibility of a city-imposed lien.
City councilors mulled over the prospect that sidewalk refurbishment would cost thousands of dollars per house and, with the escalating price of materials, that sum could have ticked up past $10,000 for some homeowners.
So, a plan was hatched between the city and Polk County’s Community Services Consortium – a plan that waived the need for licensed contractors and substituted work by the CSC, combined with the mentorship of some expert builders.
The program is helmed by Evan Scruton Lathos, who formerly served as principal youth advisor at CSC and then stepped into the role of area coordinator after predecessor Kelly Cutsforth retired earlier this year.
The CSC, a 40-year operation, is the community action agency for Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties with services in Polk County, too. Local facilities are housed in a wing of the Henry Hill Education Building on South 5th Street.
In a report to the Polk County Commissioners this past January, Scruton Lathos and Cutsforth explained that the programs there help at-risk youth who otherwise might fall through the cracks. In most cases, entrants into CSC choose areas of specialty, learning job skills while working toward a GED.
Almost immediately after taking on CSC’s top job in Independence, Scruton Lathos was asked if some of those in the program could become part of the city’s solution for seeking a lower-cost way for homeowners to fix deteriorating sidewalks that had been identified by the city. The answer was yes.
“That’s how it got started,” Scruton Lathos said.
Through city funding, federal dollars and county financial assistance, the crews were able to become part of a team that replaces the sidewalks deemed in disrepair, Scruton Lathos added. They dig out a sidewalk and construct a new one for homeowners who have agreed to the approach.
This isn’t the first time Polk County’s CSC has built sidewalks: three years ago, the city teamed up with CSC, Willamette Workforce Partnership and Monmouth-based Allied Drilling and Concrete on a similar project, though one much smaller in scope.
CSC is known for providing training along with assisting in academic instruction. In CSC’s educational space, there are makerspace classes, where technology like 3D printing is taught, and nearby is a vibrant garden that students cultivate, which last year provided food to the Ella Curran Food Bank. Now the local CSC is becoming recognized for its woodworking, too.
It’s Scruton Lathos who is credited with helping launch the wood-crafting program, which includes everything from how to make permanent stain from boiled walnuts to creating breed-specific birdhouses, which will be sold during the Hop and Heritage Festival later this month.
Typically, twice a year there’s been a graduation ceremony for participants who successfully complete the CSC program. There are about 80 participants in it this year, Scruton Lathos said. All are working toward their GED. Most are using their learning time on projects, such as the sidewalk program, to help build a resume and to assist them in making career choices.
(Trammart News is solely responsible for the content provided.)
