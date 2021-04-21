Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE -- WHILE MOST SCHOOLS were closed and students in the Central School District were forced to stay home during much of the course of the pandemic — besides theater and athletics — the FFA was the only program able to function throughout.

Now the fruits of Central High School FFA members’ labors are available to the public during their annual plant sale.

This years’ sale is all online at https://centralpantherffa.square.site and runs while supplies last, with purchases available for pickup April 29-30.

“Even though we didn’t have school necessarily, us as a leadership team still met and still helped out around the greenhouse a lot,” said junior and CHS FFA Vice President Carlos Rodarte. “We mostly met once a week, then once stuff started to progress and open up a little more, we came maybe twice a week.”

The greenhouse, which the school has had since the 1950s, grows garden and landscaping greenery in its roomy 30-foot by 130-foot space. Program advisor Abby Chase said the school’s FFA program technically has about 220 members as anyone who signs up for an agriculture program as members.

However, there are only about 30 active members who participate regularly in FFA activities.

“We want to make sure our community know that we are really grateful for what our school has allowed us to do, letting students come in, for us to be still an active FFA,” Chase said. “It would have been really easy for them to say, nope, you can’t have students on campus and not have a plant sale this year.”

Central High School’s FFA program had a bigger turnout than last year, which Chase chalks up to limited activities available during the pandemic.

“We have a lot of new faces, especially a lot of upcoming freshman,” Rodarte added. “I think that’s pretty cool, since a lot of our older members kind of haven’t been really active lately.”

One of those new members is freshman Matilda Miller, now in her second year in FFA.

“My family has always been involved in agriculture. My grandfather is a super, big farmer in this area. So, I thought it would be fun,” Miller said. “I really like livestock and animals. And I want to produce livestock someday. I thought it would be something I would like. It definitely is something I like.”

The student-driven project grows within the greenhouse, to name a few, basil, wandering Jews, watermelon, veggie starters, peppers, broccoli, geraniums, dahlias, tomatoes and robinias for graduation. Chase said hanging baskets are their biggest ticket items.

“Students design them, which is really fun. Students came up with mixes, planted all of them. They’re really, really big,” Chase said. “Our students did a really good job taking care of them, using lots of skills. Pinch, landscaping skill, to make them really full and beautiful. People come in, put them in their car and say, ‘Wow, that’s the biggest basket I’ve ever seen.’”

All their basket arrangements have already sold out since their sale website went live April 15. And like Santa, once the sale is over, they’re already planning and getting excited for the next year, looking at data to see what sold out first.

“We order ahead of time as soon as early as June for the next year. They’re planted by wholesaler Fessler’s Nursery in Woodburn. We also order a lot of seeds in the fall,” Chase said.

The plants that comprise their popular baskets are flown in from faraway places like Israel and South America, she added. They’re picked up from the wholesaler at six weeks and planted in the middle of February around Valentines’ Day. Then it’s pinching, monitoring and shaping what the final basket will look like until April 1.

Chase said last year the plant sale raised $10,000. Due to the online only sale this season, they’ve lowered their expectations to $8,000. All funds from the sale are reinvest back the FFA for materials for next year and upgrades.

“Our best upgrade was a plant tag printer,” Chase said. “We used to handwrite tags. After hand-written tag, it gets pretty old. We print almost 3,000 tags. We also upgrade different materials, pots, hoses, containers.”

All other proceed goes back to FFA program, including classroom supplies and student travel, such as to the state convention and saving up for national convention, which were both held virtually this year.

The program is also using state and other local grants to pay to expand into a second greenhouse.