Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — At the 93rd Oregon FFA State Convention 240 FFA members, including three from Central High School in Independence, were awarded their Oregon FFA State degrees.

The Oregon FFA Association, dedicated to career success, personal growth and leadership, broadcasted their annual State Convention March 16-18. This event hosts students from across the state who have qualified to compete in career development event contests and leadership development event contests. The event also highlights and celebrates key sponsors, stakeholders and retires the current team of six association ambassadors, otherwise known as state officers.

During one of the sessions, the state officers honored members with their Oregon FFA state degrees. Brandon Komes, Madeline Blasko, and Trista Wallace from the Central FFA Chapter of Central High School, have earned their state degree

The state FFA degree is the highest award a state association can bestow upon its members and is awarded at the annual state convention. Members receive a gold pin that can be worn on the jacket or on a chain.

All applicants must have an active supervised agricultural experience and meet the following requirements: have received their chapter FFA degree, been a member of FFA for at least two years, while in high school taken at least two years of agricultural education above ninth grade and have earned or invested $1,500.

Additionally, members must demonstrate their leadership ability by performing 10 procedures of parliamentary law, give a six-minute speech and serve as an officer, committee chairperson or active member of a committee. Earning the Oregon FFA State Degree also qualifies students to earn their American FFA Degree, the highest degree the organization can give to any member.

About Oregon FFA

Future Farmers of America was founded by a group of young farmers back at the National level in 1928. Their mission was to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population. They taught us that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting – it’s a science, it’s a business, and it’s an art.

Oregon FFA was founded in 1929 and today continues to help the next generation rise up to meet these challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. The Oregon FFA is a three-legged organization encompassing the association, foundation and alumni that work together to allow Oregon FFA members to thrive, succeed and be educated in the agriculture industry.

In 1988, the official name of the organization was changed from “Future Farmers of America” to “FFA” to reflect the growing diversity of agriculture. Today FFA is still the Future Farmers of America, but is also the future biologists, future chemists, future veterinarians, future engineers and future entrepreneurs of America too.