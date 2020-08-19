Itemizer-Observer staff report

POLK COUNTY — Crews from Southwest Polk, Polk County Fire District No. 1, Dallas Fire & EMS, Depoe Bay Fire District and North Lincoln Fire District, were deployed as Task Force 7 out of Polk and Lincoln counties to help out at the Mosier Creek Fire near The Dalles last week.

The state requested help from additional agencies to battle the blaze which at its reached almost 1,000 acres. On Sunday, the Polk and Lincoln County task force was sent home as the wildfire was in hand.

Fittingly, several of the agencies were at a conflagration training coordinated by Southwest Polk and West Valley fire districts and hosted by Amity Fire District, when the actual conflagration was called on Aug. 12.

“The drill included presentations on how conflagrations get enacted, how to complete paperwork for a conflagration, responsibilities of a task force leader, and how COVID-19 has changed conflagration procedures,” a press release from Southwest Polk said. “Ironically, during this drill, there was a conflagration called for the Mosier Fire. Southwest Fire Chief Fred Hertel was deployed as a division supervisor for the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Incident Management Team.

The Mosier Creek Fire is now under the supervision of the Oregon Department of Forestry.

ODF will continue to work the fire, doing mop-up activities. As of Monday evening, the Mosier Creek Fire covered 985 aces and was 65 percent contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At one point, more than 660 structures were threatened, and 36 structures were destroyed.

“Though the Mosier Creek Fire saw no loss of life or serious injuries, for the families who lost their homes and property, this was a devastating event,” said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Despite these terrible losses, the local warning system to safely evacuate residents worked by avoiding any loss of life. The coordinated system in Oregon that brought together resources from local and state agencies quickly combined into a unified command structure that addressed the incident safely. It was an honor for the Oregon fire service to serve their Oregon neighbors.”

The OSFM thanks the local responders, volunteers, the American Red Cross and other community members “who assisted impacted residents and supported members of the Oregon fire service.”

To follow updates on the fire, visit the incident Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/mosiercreekfire2020.