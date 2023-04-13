The battle against homelessness and the quest to attract more semiconductor business into the state is impacting Oregon’s coming budget, including the amount available for education and Western Oregon University and Central School District 13J are likely to feel the effects.
That was one underlying message in a wrap-up of the first half of the Oregon legislative session imparted by two local lawmakers.
“The governor is keenly aware of the slope we are looking at,” said Rep. Paul Evans who, along with Sen. Deb Patterson, fielded questions about where tax money is headed during a presentation at Salem City Club last week.
Evans was referring to an assertion from an audience member that Gov. Tina Kotek was risking “a slippery slope” with her support of a program – at an estimated cost of $210 million with financial incentives – to help entice high-level semiconductor manufacturing to shovel-ready land in Hillsboro.
Evans pointed out that steps in the process mean moving forward with the program would depend on securing outside federal money – and Kotek is someone he believes he can count on.
“I am far more at ease with this governor,” he said.
As the Oregon Legislature hits the halfway mark of its 2023 session, the gap between requests by many state agencies and probable funding for them appears to be a deep divide, at least in some cases, Evans said.
“The budget we are living with doesn’t have a lot of flexibility,” he said.
Some of the spending already is underway. Almost as soon as she was sworn in as governor, Kotek came through on a campaign promise to address homelessness, which was followed by an allocation of $130 million for that purpose.
The issue is a top priority “because we see it everywhere,” said Patterson, who described housing struggles – from lack of affordability to building needs – as cutting across such a large part of the public spectrum. However, Patterson acknowledged that the $9.9 billion expected to be directed to schools this year is “too low.”
Inflation and increased workforce expenses for public education mean at least $10.3 billion is needed to keep pace with current staffing levels and programs, according to findings from the Oregon School Boards Association. The shortfall was a worry to some who attended the Salem City Club meeting – one table’s discussion centered on post-covid K-12 losses in both learning and social growth.
But Patterson pointed out that there are positive changes, too, such as increased funds for career and technical education.
Other prospective measures are aimed at helping Oregonians with medical care, stemming from work by the Senate Committee on Health Care, which she chairs: More pharmaceutical transparency for consumers, discharge planning for hospital patients that will include confirmation of a safe destination and a task force that can take on issues such as the alarming shortages in healthcare personnel.
Evans observed that one beneficial shift includes fortifying the state’s ailing public defense program, which was leaving some in the criminal justice system without their constitutional right to legal representation by an attorney. Like Patterson, he sounded a note of concern about the level of educational dollars. Regional universities, like WOU, are becoming “balkanized” in state higher education, he said.
The way the budget has been formulated so far probably is destined to be a big disappointment for some, he said. By mid-May, it should be finalized.
“At the end of the day it will be an ugly slog,” Evans said.
