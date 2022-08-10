Itemizer-Observer
Author Lisa Lowell has always been shy. Being an introvert, she’d even tell you she doesn’t like talking to people.
Knowing that, she chose a strange venue to promote her ongoing Wise Ones series of books at Krazy Dayz. The character from book one in the series Talismans was built upon her personal traits she had to overcome.
“That’s the theme throughout. The mousey little girl who doesn’t want to leave home. But if I want to be the queen in the castle, I kinda have to put myself out there. I based it off me,” Lowell said. “I was so painfully shy. I had words, but unlike my sister’s art, which you can see at a glance, mine you have to open it up. Unfortunately, that means leaving the village, wandering around, and learning the ropes and how to be a queen that is worthy of living in that castle.”
The idea for the Wise Ones series came to Lowell when she was 14. But she’s actually been writing since she was eight, playing on her grandmothers old, manual typewriter.
“I was learning to read ‘Cat in the Hat’ so I did that,” Lowell said.
Coming from a family of artists, Lowell’s creative skills were severely limited after chipping a nerve in her neck. She said her sister was the fine artist. But with a tremor in her hands, Lowell knew she’d never be able to follow in her footsteps.
“So, I turned my words into my paint,” Lowell said.
When she started her story of that mousy village girl, she saw herself as that shy teenager who doesn’t like the skin she’s in but knew she’d have to overcome that personality quirk to be able to go on any adventures outside the village.
“I was reading Andre Norton. She had a beautiful palace at the back of one of her books. I wanted to live there. I wanted to be that person who lived there. Confident, regal, refined, careful, worshiped almost. Queen of that castle,” Lowell said.
“So, I wrote this story where a mousy little shepherd girl goes through these adventures. She doesn’t know she’s magic. She thinks the magic has to be given back to the guy who came through her village, not realizing she’d been turned magical herself. Ends up changing into somebody who is confident, brave and regal, graceful and caring.”
Then a funny thing happened – everybody loved the story, including two publishing houses that both wanted that story and the continuing saga of all nine other ancillary characters’ ongoing adventures in their own books.
“The publisher was thrilled that they were all to be written. Fantasy writing really does demand that there’s a sequel and then some,” Lowell said.
She describes her writing as clean, adult fantasy.
“It’s not YA (young adult). I write adults as characters, writing clean, with no foul language, no violence and no sex. Well, sex happens but it’s fades to black,” Lowell said.
During the pandemic, Lowell actually took a break from writing, being she doesn’t write well when stressed. However, she utilized the downtime to explore her other ideas percolating in her head. Right now, she has six books at various stages she is actively working on and has 23 prior written manuscripts that could be developed.
“I will never run out of ideas,” she said.
For example, she pitched 16 book series to Japanese version of her publisher that was looking for Americanized versions of stories that would be good as anime. To another publisher, she has pitched a historical fiction book set in World War II featuring Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish ambassador to Hungary.
“He gave out passports like candy to any Jew who needed one to get to safety in Sweden,” Lowell said. “I’m creating a love story where one of the girls he rescued turns around and saves him from the Russian gulag.”
Originally from Roseburg, Lowell now lives in Silverton with her husband, Pat.
“He’s the one who encouraged me to publish,” Lowell said. “In 2012 when our last child left home, he said you ought to publish this.”
Having overcome her shyness, Lowell promotes her books where she can, from Silverton’s First Friday events to the Oregon State Fair and Krazy Dayz in between.
“Krazy Dayz has worked really well,” she said. However, she fears she has saturated the market, as she didn’t attract too many new readers. “People interested in my fantasies will buy it.”
Readers can follow Lowell on her Facebook page or her blog www.magicinthelandlisalowell.wordpress.com where she writes on such topics as how others can become a writer, how to get published and how to overcome writer’s block.
