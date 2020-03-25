A3 PEO food donations.jpg

Members from Philanthropic Education Oregon donated 500 pounds of non-perishable food in reusable bags to the WOU community food pantry.

 Contributed

Itemizer-Observer Report

POLK COUNTY — At a recent Philanthropic Education Oregon meeting, members filled 25 red bags with non-perishable food items for the WOU Community Food Pantry.

Reusable grocery sacks in Valentine red were distributed to PEO sisters at the February meeting with instructions to fill the bags for the next meeting.

Aislinn Addington and Lisette Cervantes, representing Abby’s House and the WOU’s food pantry, gave an informational program to the members at the March 9 meeting.

The mission of the WOU Food Pantry is to “fight to end hunger in our community, by providing access to food and resources that promote health and success.”

Afterward, a few cars loaded with 500 pounds of groceries traveled to the food pantry.

The WOU red, reusable bags were also part of the gift to the food pantry shoppers.

