Several Polk County organizations were among the seven Salem Health awarded its Community Investment Grant funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year designed to strengthen the health of the communities. Salem Health’s grant funding priorities align with those priorities outlined in the Marion-Polk Community Needs Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan.
“We are honored to invest in these community partners to help build a healthier community,” said Leilani Slama, chief communications and community relations officer, Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics. “Through our shared goal in reaching and supporting people with services and resources for a healthier life, together we improve the quality of life of community members and, in turn, strengthen our community as a whole.”
Salem Health’s Community Investment Grants for fiscal year 2022-23, aimed at responding to community-identified needs and supporting initiatives that improve the health of the citizens of Marion and Polk counties, were awarded in July for one year of funding to each of these organizations:
- Boys & Girls Club, Marion and Polk counties, $30,000. Its Triple Play program helps build skills, attitudes, knowledge and behaviors essential to an overall healthy lifestyle. Healthy eating, physical activity and relationship building are addressed in health habits, daily challenges and social recreation.
- Liberty House, Marion and Polk counties, $30,000. Supporting the work of two therapists providing mental health services for 100 new cases per year with trauma-informed, evidence-based counseling and mental health support.
- Salem Pastoral Counseling Center, Marion and Polk counties, $15,000. Supporting its Client Assistance Program, providing at least 700 free counseling sessions for more than 100 low-income people, and upholding Salem Pastoral Counseling Center’s philosophy to turn no one away for lack of ability to pay for these services.
- The Gate, Independence/Monmouth, $30,000. Supporting its Community Youth Center which will provide year-round substance abuse prevention activities for 6th through 12th graders. The program includes parent/family/youth recreation and learning opportunities, evening youth activities and a coaching program focused on “Your Choices Matter” to foster healthy choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.