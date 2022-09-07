Salem Health

Several Polk County organizations were among the seven Salem Health awarded its Community Investment Grant funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year designed to strengthen the health of the communities. Salem Health’s grant funding priorities align with those priorities outlined in the Marion-Polk Community Needs Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan.

“We are honored to invest in these community partners to help build a healthier community,” said Leilani Slama, chief communications and community relations officer, Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics. “Through our shared goal in reaching and supporting people with services and resources for a healthier life, together we improve the quality of life of community members and, in turn, strengthen our community as a whole.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.