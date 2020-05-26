Editor's note: The Republican candidate for Oregon House District 20 and Democrat candidate for Oregon Senate District 12 been updated to reflect the Secretary of State's tally.
POLK COUNTY — The May 19 primary election set up races for the November general election. Here are the races you will see on the ballot in the fall, according to final unofficial elections results posted by the Polk County Clerk’s Office.
Oregon House District 10: Republican Max Sherman against Democrat David Gomberg (incumbent).
Oregon House District 20: Republican Selma Pierce against Democrat Paul Evans (incumbent). Chambers edged Selma Pierce 51 percent to 48 percent to win the Republican primary.
Oregon House District 23: Republican Mike Nearman (incumbent) against Democrat Sean K. Scorvo.
Oregon Senate District 5: Republican Dick Anderson against Democrat Melissa T. Cribbens.
Oregon Senate District 12: Republican Brian Boquist (incumbent) against Democrat Bernadette Hansen. Hansen received 35 percent of the vote in a field of four that included Arianna Blunt (10 percent) Ross Swartzendruber (31 percent) and Lisa Pool (23 percent).
Running unopposed, Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton was re-elected to office with nearly 99 percent of the vote.
Voter turnout for the election was nearly 42 percent. Voter turnout among Democrats and Republicans in Polk County was even, with 57.32 percent and 57.13 percent, respectively. Nonpartisan turnout was 18.10 percent.
