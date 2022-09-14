Itemizer-Observer
The Polk County Elections Office confirmed last week a slate of candidates who filed to run for local offices for the November elections, including seats in Dallas, Falls City, Independence, Monmouth, Willamina and West Salem. In addition, the Polk Soil and Water Conservation District had candidates file to represent three zones and one at large position.
In other ballot issues, Polk County as well as the cities of Dallas, Independence and Willamina are asking voters to approve a prohibition of psilocybin-related businesses within their municipalities.
And Falls City is asking its residents to approve a five-year local option levy for fire and emergency operations. The levy would impose a $1 per $1,000 assessed value for five years beginning July 1, 2023. According to the levy measure, the funding would be used to replace aging equipment that is reaching the end of its useful life and to purchase new needed emergency equipment. Revenue from the levy would be used to update equipment with the goal of improving services for the residents of Falls City. The city estimates the requested rate will bring in approximately $48,252 in 2023-24, $49,700 in 2024-25, $51,191 in 2025-26, $52,727 in 2026-27, and $54,309 in 2027-28, for a total of $256,179.
In electoral races, Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton is seeking his sixth term in office. This year, he will have competition from City Council member Ken Woods.
Woods has been on the Dallas City Council for 40 years, including six as council president. He has also been the Past President of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, and Past President of the Dallas Rotary Club (twice).
Woods looks to unseat Dalton, who was elected Mayor in 2010 after serving on the Dallas City Council for 10 years and serving as its president 2009-2010. Dalton, who has been re-elected five times, said he refiled for sixth term as he has too many unfinished projects targeting bringing more business to Dallas.
In addition, four candidates filed to run for seats on the Dallas City Council – incumbents president Michael Schilling and Larry Briggs and challengers David Shein and Micah Jantz.
In Falls City, Mayor TJ Baily will run unopposed for reelection. Meanwhile, City Councilors Tony Meier, Lori Jean Sickles and Nick Backus all refiled for another 4-year term.
In Independence, six candidates are vying for three open, 4-year positions on the City Council:
Position 1 incumbent Shannon Corr will face Leslee Ellis.
Position 2 incumbent Marilyn Morton will be challenged by Matt Henscheid.
In Position 4, incumbent Tom Takacs did not refile. The open position will be fought by Brandi Mendoza and Kate Schwarzler.
Mayor John McArdle, in office since 1998, faces a challenge from Jon Herber Sr.
In Monmouth, Cecelia Koontz is looking for another two-year term as mayor, an office she has held since 2018. She is running unopposed.
Meanwhile, City Council incumbents Jon Carey, Roxanne Beltz and Chris Lopez have all refiled with no challengers.
In West Salem’s Ward 8 City Council Seat, Micki Varney will run unopposed. The Salem City Council unanimously chose Varney to serve out the remainder of 2022 after Jim Lewis resigned in February after opting to not seek reelection.
In the north end of Polk County, Ila Skyberg will run unopposed for Mayor of Willamina after Bob Burr did not file for another two-year term.
For Willamina’s three City Council terms ending, Karl Klym, Jennifer Pederson and incumbent Vickie Hernandez were the only candidates to file.
The Polk Soil and Water Conservation District had candidates file for expiring 4-year terms.
In Zone 2, Lindsay Mcclary will challenge incumbent David Simmons.
Donna Champeau and John (Jock) Dalton will fight to replace Judy Beebe in the At-Large 2 position.
Running unopposed are Eden Olsen in Zone 3 and Michael Wilson in Zone 5.
