Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — Republicans in Polk County plan to wave a lot of American flags between now and the Nov. 3 election.

Republicans will wave flags from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Monmouth Saturday, Oct. 17, at the intersection of Highway 99W and Main Street. The waving continues Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the pedestrian bridge across Highway 22 at the Oak Knoll Golf Course.

Another flag-waving event starts at 10 a.m. in Lincoln City and 1:30 p.m. in Tillamook Saturday, Oct. 24.

Kris Golly, a spokesperson for Polk County Republicans, said party members have been busy waving flags and holding convoys since Sept. 1 — traveling through Independence, Monmouth, Dallas, Rickreall and West Salem. The first convoy attracted approximately 34 vehicles.

“Our communities love to see the American flags,” said Golly.

Traditional campaigning has been difficult, she added. “Event schedulers in the Polk County Republican Committee felt, that because of COVID-19, some in the community may not appreciate door knocking this year, so we have geared our events to be more along the lines of flag/sign wave,” she said.

“Because Polk County Republicans see the importance of picking up some seats in the House and Senate we have, and will, travel to three other counties to lend our support for local Republican candidates,” she added.

Republicans also plan to take to their phones Monday to Wednesday, Oct, 26 to 28.

“It is called Rumble Up,” Golly said. “Via texting, we are contacting other district constituents, encouraging them to vote for the local Republican candidate. This is a fun time to visit with fellow members and enjoy pizza together. Our focus has been local, hoping to help turn blue counties red.”

Local Republicans also plan to watch the election process in the first-floor conference room of the Polk County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29 and 30.

During November, additional flag waves are scheduled Sunday to Tuesday, Nov. 1 to 3. Volunteers also plan to watch the election process at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov, 2 and 3.

More information is available by calling 503-586-8188.