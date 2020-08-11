Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — With the potential for in-person K-12 classes delayed until November, parents are planning for an unusual first day of school.

Christal Sperling is hoping to help people connect and find solutions to their families’ needs.

“Many families have been longing for a way for their children to connect socially, or desperately looking for viable childcare options while schools and daycares are closed,” Sperling said. “Hiring a full-time nanny or teacher to engage with children while families are working is simply not a feasible option for many families.”

Sperling has four children and the youngest will be starting second grade in the fall.

She said her family struggled when school districts went to distance learning in the spring.

“Every day we ended in tears, frustrations, and a feeling of failure,” Sperling said. “Both my husband and I work full time, although we do have wonderful daycare we wonder how a daycare with children of all ages will be able to handle schooling at all. It is not up to a daycare provided to take care of this.”

This has led to families considering starting their own options, such as learning pods, micro-schools, homeschool co-ops and childcare swaps, she said.

“We researched Pandemic Pods, this is a group out of San Francisco that began back in June,” Sperling said. “Really the purpose of these groups is to network with others to form pods as needed in communities and help navigate through these times.”

Sperling has connected with three other families and their pod will consist of four children who are in second grade and enrolled in the Central School District.

“The goal is that a parent or guardian of each of the four children will take on responsibility one day a week, providing a safe space for the children to learn, assisting help with the Central School Districts online curriculum as a learning coach, and providing good social experiences,” Sperling said.

And some people may be able to offer lessons in their areas of expertise, such as physical education or home economics.

One issue Sperling is still thinking through is what to do if one of the four adults in her pod gets called in to work on their assigned day.

Some pandemic pods that she’s read about have hired a substitute who would be available if any member needs them.

Sperling started a Facebook group, Pandemic Pods – Marion and Polk Counties OR to help people connect.

The group is new, but Sperling hopes to set up people to help coordinate high school, middle school and elementary school levels.

Some people may only want to connect online or for certain subjects.

A family’s involvement will depend on their comfort level with the pandemic, Sperling said. Some people may choose to not meet in person, even distanced and in small groups.

For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/pods.marionpolk.