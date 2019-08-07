See your friends and neighbors show off their skills at the talent showcase at the Polk County Fair.
“We have all of the categories full — children ages 3 to 10, 11 to 17 and (adults),” said Heather Thomas, GFWC Polk County Service Club president. “I think the talent that I have seen with their videos is great.”
This is second year GFWC Polk County Service Club is sponsoring the event.
Vidal Pena is emceeing.
“We will have winners in each category with the first-place winner in each being submitted to the State Fair Talent Contest,” Thomas said.
Winners also receive cash awards.
“I think this year the talent is superb, and I think anyone who comes to see the performances will be greatly surprised,” Thomas said.
See the show
Aug. 9 at the Polk County Fair
Children are scheduled to perform at 5 p.m., youth at 6:30 and adults at 8.
Awards:
Child 5 to 9: first, $100; second, $50; third, $25
Youth 10 to 17: first, $250; second, $150; third, $75
Adult: first, $500; second, $250; third, $100
