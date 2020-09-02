Trammart News Service for the Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — On a field just outside Independence, Danny Jaffer stands on sunburned grass flattened like parchment. The ground is bone dry. But deep below him are layers of clay and shale that hold a liquid as essential to life in the Willamette Valley as oxygen — water.

For the past eight years, Jaffer has been president of the board of directors of the Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative, which serves an area spanning 170 square miles across this agricultural land. With four wells and 1,100 individual meters, it’s a water district that suffers from periodic line breaks, power outages and personnel struggles. But those are relatively minor issues, according to Jaffer. What worries him is the “drawing down” on the water supply — he thinks about this the way some people do about spending beyond their income level.

Drier winters have become “the new normal,” threatening needed replenishment of the subterranean water table, Jaffer said.

Yet the public presumption is that water “will always be there,” Jaffer noted, adding that drinking water is a commodity that is almost totally taken for granted — unless there’s a shortage.

“If somebody loses power, they’ll usually just wait it out,” Jaffer said. “But turn on a faucet without water, and you have something that’s seen as an emergency.”

Oregon has been called “the webfoot state” for its seeming abundance of water. But even the city of Independence has been urged to take steps to increase its municipal water supply — a 2015 water-management report for the city found there is “potential inadequacy of existing source capacity.”

Next year a new well will be built to add more potable water, and the city also recently obtained surface rights to a part of the Willamette River. The purchase means well-drilling can be expanded closer to the shoreline, explained Tom Pessemier, Independence city manager.

Serious water-shortage worries throughout the region began about five years ago, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that 25 counties in Oregon were in a “drought emergency.” Since that time, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has published accounts warning that the groundwater supply — which includes the co-op’s aquifer — is potentially imperiled. Multiple attempts seeking comment from the USGS on these findings failed to elicit a response, but several academic publications have listed the dire possibilities.

Groundwater is easy to steal, said Isaac Castellano, author of “Water Scarcity in the American West,” a book published this year about the unauthorized use of water and its future implications.

Portland attorney Souvanny Miller wrote an analysis three years ago for the journal Environmental Law asserting that wells are drying up and water tables are dropping in some of Oregon’s groundwater-dependent regions — and attributed this “overdraft risk” to lax oversight by the state.

State law prohibits this “groundwater mining,” according to Miller’s study, but the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) policy “runs afoul of that prohibition.”

Just as Miller states, adequate enforcement is key, according to Castellano, an assistant clinical professor at Boise State University’s School of Public Service. However, in a recent case, the OWRD’s effort to regulate certain groundwater wells — by shutting them off within 500 feet of a waterway in the Upper Klamath Basin — went down to defeat.

The court ruled that the agency had exceeded its authority, a decision seen as likely to prevent the same action from being taken again. The attempt was described as part of a “smothering blob” of unnecessary interference and “regulatory over-reach” in a recent newsletter by Sen. Dennis Linthicum, who represents the state district where the wells are located.

The recent court ruling suggests that a “critical groundwater designation” is needed for successful regulation, but so far OWRD doesn’t have a timeline for establishing it, according to Racquel Rancier, the department’s senior policy coordinator. The OWRD believes water conservation is important, she said.

How much groundwater is available now? That was a question asked this past January at a forum that featured a panel of water utility directors — including Jaffer — co-sponsored by the Independence-based Luckiamute Watershed Council (LWC) and held at the Monmouth Senior Center. Conservation practices “are something that we’ll be looking at in the future,” said Kristen Larson, LWC’s executive director.

Some local residents already are doing that. Yards with native drought-resistant plants and rock gardens are far more common in Independence now, as shown by one neighborhood of about 50 houses in the north part of town — two of the lawns have been converted to decorative gravel over the last few years. One of those homeowners, Mary Woolley, said she cut her water bill by at least a third when she replaced grass with stones.

Even bigger water savings are being attained by Quail Flats Farm in Independence, which is known for “zingy” tomatoes achieved by “dry farming.” Plantings are placed five or six feet apart rather than the typical two-and-a-half-foot distance, which forces crops to “take water already in the soil,” explained Brandon Wagner, who co-owns the farm with his wife Andrea. The process results in a “flavorful” taste, he said.

Springtime snow melts aren’t as large as they once were.

“It doesn’t get cold as early and it doesn’t stay cold as long,” said Jaffer, who was elected to his unpaid volunteer position in 2011 and chosen president by the board a year later.

Currently, the Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative (LDWC) is taking its own water-conserving steps, such as only allowing watering for gardens up to half an acre. Those pumping significant amounts of water out of the ground onto their fields or large gardens are doing so from their private wells, the kind used for irrigation, Jaffer observed.

He grew up in the area and knows many of the nearly 3,000 residents served by the LDWC. Generally, the underground water tapped into by the LDWC provides drinking-quality water straight from the ground, Jaffer said.

However, sodium hydroxide and chlorine are added. The former is a chemical that helps prevent metal — copper or lead — from leaching out of household pipes; the chlorination is a requirement of the state to prevent organic contaminants in the water, he explained. So, purification doesn’t pose a challenge.

“It’s the best water I have ever tasted,” said Joshua Brandt, whose water comes from the LDWC. He’s lived in a lot of places, he said, including Portland, where “Bull Run” water from the tap is touted as the best.

“It’s not,” said Brandt. “It tastes better here.”

More than 50 years ago a small population comprised largely of farmers identified the need for drinkable water — water that would be delivered to their homes, Jaffer recalled. That’s how the LDWC was formed, he said.

“Water, clean water, is a precious resource. We should all treat it as such,” Jaffer stressed.

That’s a view also strongly held by Rep. Paul Evans, who grew up near Jaffer and who represents both Independence and Monmouth in the Oregon State Legislature.

“There is nothing more important to our community growth and sustainability than our groundwater,” he said.