Motorists over the weekend might have noticed pinwheels planted along the street as they drove on Kings Valley Highway towards Main Street in Dallas. There were 156 to be exact, each representing a child that the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, represented in 2021 who fell victim to domestic abuse or violence.
Travel further around town, those same motorists might see pinwheels planted in front of various businesses, which the business owner or manager requested.
There is another group that helps CASA who might be a little more intimidating to some, and they are exactly who the children need to stand up against violence - Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).
Mike Barnett, CASA program manager, and Bonnie Dreier, development coordinator, both think very highly of BACA.
"BACA is a fantastic group of people,” Barnett said. “They help us with some of our more severe cases. They provide an extra level of support for the children, go to court, testify for the children, see the kids every month, and are just amazing,"
Dreier added that BACA is an amazing international organization, and there are many different chapters.
“We work with the Willamette Valley Chapter. They will team up with a child and be a personal BACA for that child. They will station outside a kid's home if they are having night terrors or if he is afraid that someone is going to get him. They give out their phone numbers, and the child can call anytime they want. They make them feel safe," Dreier said.
Members of BACA took part in the weekend observances. Two bikers dressed in red plaid shirts and black leather vests stood under a big blue canvas awning. Stix, dressed in a black shirt and black leather vest, stood nearby in front of a sign with a closed fist that had the letters BACA on each knuckle.
"Each child teamed up with BACA members get their own "cuts" made from denim, with their road name and patches. The only person who knows the child's whole story is the child liaison, who works directly with BACA and we know enough to be appropriate with the child and help them," Stix explained.
"When you combine BACA and CASA, we are a real force for the child," Barnett added. "We will call them in if the child has been severely abused, neglected, or has an elevated level of fear, whether that fear is imaginary or real. It is real to that child, period!"
The partnership between BACA and CASA started about four years ago with one of Barnett's cases when he was representing a severely abused child. He contacted one of the bikers who goes by the road name "Gunny." Gunny brought the child into his home and made him feel special and as if he was a part of the family.
There was a trailer full of blue bags in the parking lot, filled to the brim with donated bottles and cans, one of the fundraisers for CASA using Bottle Drop. They host the fundraiser year-round, with CASA supplying the recycle bags and QR codes to place on the bags so Bottle Drop knows where to send the money.
“This is a partnership that is dear to me," Barnett said. "Another element of this partnership is DHS (Department of Health Services), which provides the caseworker and services, CASA is advocating for the best interest of that child, and BACA who is protecting those children."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.