DALLAS — Less than a year after it reopened as a restaurant for the first time in 20 years, the Blue Garden building has sold to new owner.
The building, at 827 Main St., was purchased in 2015 by local contractor Bob Collins who embarked on a lengthy rehabilitation and remodel to the structure that had fallen in such disrepair that the city of Dallas declared it a nuisance building.
Collins completed the transformation in May 2019. He died shortly after the doors reopened and his daughter, Michele Collins, took over management. The restaurant closed March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has now been sold to Ward’s Auctions.
Ward said the business had been looking for a commercial spot and the Blue Garden with the ninth or tenth building he made an offer on.
“Our business has been expanding so fast that we are just rapidly growing, so we’ve been looking for two years,” said Eric Ward, the auction company’s owner. “This one finally worked out so we are extremely happy to finally have a home to call home and somewhere to be for 50 years.”
The business, now based in Salem, conducts auctions of vintage sporting goods, and has been in business for almost 22 years. Ward said it will move its headquarters to Dallas, and run the online auctions out of the back part of the building, the space that had been the lounge. Ward’s Auctions has four auctions a year, and moves 5,000 to 6,000 items per auction.
Recently, the business auctioned off Annie Oakley’s 1892 rifle, which went for $25,000.
In the front of the building, the restaurant space, it will open a vintage sporting goods store, circa 1910. Opening the store will be an expansion of the business.
“It will be just like walking into a sporting goods store in 1910,” Ward said. “That’s not to say that someday down the road we wouldn’t sell a more modern item, but for right now the goal is to say in that vintage era.”
He said the store will feature a lot of one-of-a-kind items.
“There’s probably just one or two places in the world, let alone in America, that’s a sporting goods store this vintage,” Ward said. “We have ammo boxes that are (selling for) $20,000, so it will almost be like opening a museum.”
Ward said the former owners plan to open a restaurant in a different city in the near future, so it will take the kitchen equipment as part of the sales contract.
Ward said he understands the historic significance of the building, and will leave the Blue Garden sign and restored façade intact. He said a sign for his business will be added to the front of the building in addition to the restored Blue Garden sign.
“We understand that the Blue Garden is a very special place for the city of Dallas,” Ward said.
He said the new store will pay tribute to the numerous restaurants that called that space home with old photos and artifacts from the building’s history.
“There is a small amount of original items inside that we are going to have framed or put on a wall. We won’t just throw it away or toss it. We will preserve all the Blue Garden menus and photographs and whatnot and maybe even add a few of our own from the historical records, and make kind of a hall of fame for it.”
