DALLAS — Two programs critical to assisting families in need during the holiday season are adjusting in an effort to keep serving residents in 2020. Dallas Christmas Cheer will change its date and format to assure COVID-19 restrictions are followed and Adopt-a-Family is expanding to meet the need across Polk County.
Christmas Cheer
For the first time in more than four decades, Warren and Sue Lamb will have their Chirstmas Eve schedule open. The couple is an integral part of the Dallas-area holiday assistance program Christmas Cheer.
Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 , the long-time Dallas tradition of Christmas Cheer volunteers packing and delivering food boxes and gifts to Dallas and Falls City area families on Christmas Eve morning has moved to a different date, place and format.
“It will be the first time that Warren and I have had Christmas Eve open in our entire marriage, which is 42 years, and Warren beyond that,” Sue Lamb said. “Almost his entire life has been Christmas Cheer.”
While Christmas Eve won’t be abuzz with volunteers feverishly working to pack boxes at the traditional packing site, LaCreole Middle School in Dallas, the blessing of Christmas Cheer will still come for residents in need.
“We are still doing it, but we doing it ahead of time,” Lamb said. “Because of COVID this year, (LaCroele) told us we couldn’t do a pack out at the school, which makes sense. With the 500 volunteers that show up, that’s not going to work.”
Instead, volunteers will be preparing boxes ahead of time and the distribution will be drive-thru at the Polk County Fairgrounds on Dec. 17.
The pickup will follow proper physical distancing standards for safety.
“Pop the trunk and we will come with masks and gloves and such, and drop it into their trunk or their back seat and off they go,” Lamb said. “It’s going to be kind of cool actually.”
Christmas Cheer has not been conducting food drives in the community this year due the pandemic, as well.
“We just don’t feel that that is really wise right now either,” Lamb said.
For this year, food that will go into the boxes has been purchased by the organization.
The organization began five decades ago when Dallas resident Curt Lamb, who with the help of the Dallas Fire Department, launched the effort to give back to his community. Warren and Sue, Curt’s son and daughter-in-law, and their sons Scott and Eric continue the work. Last year, the organization served more than 1,000 people.
Those needing help, or wanting to assist the organization with this year’s distribution can get more information at the Christmas Cheer website, dallascc.org.
“Christmas Cheer’s website is a place where people can go and sign up for help and sign up to volunteer and sign up to be donors for gifts and those kinds of things,” Lamb said.
Christmas Cheer is working with Adopt-a-Family to provide food for residents in Dallas and Falls City.
Adopt-a-Family
Normally a Dallas-area program, Adopt-a-Family expanded this year because of increased need across the county.
“Polk County leadership recognizes that there are many families who may be struggling during these trying times. In response to this, the Holiday Assistance Program (Dallas Adopt a Family) that usually serves just the greater Dallas area is expanding to serve all Polk County residents who are experiencing a financial hardship,” said Stephanie Gilbert, the Early Learning & Family Engagement Supervisor for the Polk County Family & Community Outreach department. “
Individuals or families who register for the program will receive food for that household. Further, gifts will be provided for children under the age of 18. This project is only intended for those who are truly in need.
Families needing holiday assistance this year need to register by Dec. 10. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/334imHy.
You can help. Here’s how
Adopt
Individuals, organizations and families can choose to Adopt a family in need. Those who choose to adopt will be matched with either a small (one to three kids), medium (four to six kids), or large (seven or more kids) family. They will be provided with information about the family and are asked to provide each child with one or two gifts from the child’s wish list. Donors are also encouraged to provide one $25 to $40 gift card per household for the adults to be used for whatever unforeseen need the family might have. If you are interested in adopting a family this holiday season, go to: https://bit.ly/333ZcRU.
Volunteer
Opportunities include shopping for gifts, event traffic control, assisting donors at drop-off, assisting with distribution days, dressing up as Santa to greet families, and more. All opportunities are set up in two-hour shifts and there are opportunities for youth to help as well. For more information about volunteering, https://form.jotform.com/202936428273055.
Donate
If you are interested in supporting the holiday projects this season, but are unable to adopt a family, you can donate directly to the project at https://www.co.polk.or.us/fco. All donations will be used to purchase gifts for children and families who were unable to be matched with a donor.
Virtual Toy Drive
If you are interested in participating in the virtual toy drive. View the Amazon wishlist here, https://amzn.to/36W62dn. Toys purchased through this link can be directly shipped to the Polk County Resource Center and will be distributed to children who were unable to be matched with a donor.
For more information: email gilbert.stephanie@co.polk.or.us or call the Polk County Resource Center at 503-623-9664.
