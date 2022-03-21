Standing outside her mobile home, Susanna Hillis recalled that dreadful day, March 8, when around 2 p.m., in minutes she literally lost everything she had from her entire life, devastated by a fire at the Dallas Mobile Home Village. “When I walk in there, I see three things simultaneously,” Hillis said, as she wiped her tears away. “I see what it used to look like, I see what it looked like during the fire, and then I see it now. I hear the crackling. I see the smoke and I see what is left. I see it all at once.”
Hillis had lived in the mobile home for seven years with her partner Richard Dinneen. While he was out, Hillis was cooking and left the stove unattended for just a minute when it caught fire. With no fire extinguisher in the home, the only thing Hillis could think of doing was pouring water on the flames. But that did not help because the meal she was cooking had grease, so it only exacerbated the fire.
Her friend Andrew Hinton was over at the time. He yelled for her to get out of the house. Although she was able to follow his voice to safety, her four pets perished in the fire.
Firefighters found her three dogs, Zeppelin, Zoso, and Opie under the bed. Her cat, Gizmo, was found dead next to his food bowl in her bedroom.
“I can still feel the puppies between my legs, but when I look down, they are not there,” Hillis said.
She tried to get the dogs out, but the fire had spread too quickly.
“This is where the fire started,” Hillis said, pointing through a window at where the stove was. It is unrecognizable, just a pile of burnt rubble. “And I was standing next to that beam. It took about five minutes, and the whole place was ablaze.”
“I don’t know what I’m going to do, I don’t know what to do,” Hillis said.
She’s thankful that her friend Andrew was there as she used his voice to get through the smoke and past the flames.
“It all happened so fast. Andrew was there (at the front door), and he was yelling for me to get out. I could see my chihuahuas, but I could not get any of them. My eyes started to water, and my throat was closing. Thank God he was yelling at me because I was going by his voice and knowing where the furniture was to find my way out,” Hillis said.
“Firefighters arrived quickly,” Hillis added. “One got injured, falling through the floor.”
Hillis thanked her neighbors for helping her out during this trying time of her life. She lost everything in the fire. The clothes she was wearing were donated. Everything else she was able to salvage sat in her carport, just a few boxes with a few photos.
Her neighbor Samantha Helt is helping by setting up a Go-Fund-Me account and sharing her story on Facebook.
Hillis said the best way the community can help is if people can donate to the Go-Fund-Me. Even sharing information on Facebook or saying a prayer for her would help.
“The community could help me if someone donated $5 or $10 to go-fund-me or even just share the link on Facebook. I must get something to stay in. I must clean this out, tear it down and pull it out of here, and in the meantime, I must pay $650 a month for the space rent. The property management will pay someone to do it but then charge me.” Hillis said. “I still have to go through the rubble because what is in the rubble is all that I have left.”
Hillis also said that Helt is helping with food since she does not have a kitchen or even a fridge to keep food cold.
“If people even want to donate a $5 gift card to a food place, that would be helpful, so I am not eating all her (Hilt’s) food,” she said.
Hilt also took her three dogs and cat to get cremated and gave Hillis the urns.
“They were like my kids, I had them since they were puppies. They were siblings from the same parents, but different litters,” Hillis said.
If you would like to help Hillis to get back to her feet, go to her Go-Fund-Me. Donations currently sit at $405 with the goal of $5,000. The money will go to removing her mobile home, food, and other living expenses. Hillis also wanted to thank her other neighbors at the Dallas Mobile Home Village. They have given her support and helped her out during these trying times.
