Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Thursday, April 27
At 6:26 a.m., an unknown suspect attempted to enter a park shed in the 600 block of Southwest Allgood Street. The lock had been cutoff.
Wednesday, April 28
At 6:50 a.m., some people who had been walking on the creek trail in the 1000 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive, reported seeing a cougar around 5:30 a.m.
At 3:37 p.m., two people were cited for criminal trespass in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
At 5:55 p.m.., a backpack was found in a Honey Bucket on Southeast Ash Street.
Thursday, April 29
At 4:52 p.m., a hit and run involving a pedestrian was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
At 7:39 p.m., a theft from Walmart was reported.
Friday, April 30
At 2:50 a.m., a male was arrested for theft III in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
Saturday, May 1
At 9:34 p.m., a male was arrested for harassment after he walked through someone else’s property on Southwest Fairview Avenue, yelling at someone’s dog (later found that he was hitting the dog). He wouldn’t leave the area when asked. He reportedly pushed an individual who tried to get him to leave, and ended up in a wrestling match on the ground. No significant injuries.
At 11:43 a.m., a person found a used syringe in the 100 block of Southwest Walnut Avenue.
Sunday, May 2
At 1:12 p.m., a report of a drone flying over residential neighborhood in the 900 block of Monmouth Cutoff. Police advised the complainant that it was the Polk County Sheriff’s Office doing training.
At 3:47 p.m., a person reported watching a female stuffing some items into her purchase in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. When the female was contacted, she admitted to “considering” stealing several items she had hidden in her purse. She was warned for attempted theft.
At 9:52 p.m., it was reported that an unknown juvenile male spray painted “CW” on the Cameron Apartments sign on Southeast Uglow Avenue.
Monday, May 3
At 6:44 a.m., a deer vs. vehicle crash was reported in the 1000 block of Ellendale Avenue. A plastic bumper corner was ripped off and no additional body damage to the car. The owner did not want to report and left the scene. The deer left the scene prior to the officer turning around to contact the vehicle owner.
At 7:55 a.m., “CW” was spray painted on the backside of the building in three different locations in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue. No suspects and no cameras in the area.
At 8:44 a.m., a chop saw and drywall heater were stolen from a new construction site on Southeast Jonathan Avenue, between 6 p.m. on April 29 and 7:30 a.m. on April 30. No suspects.
At 7:11 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart. The suspect was an unknown female subject. Waiting for footage from Walmart.
Tuesday, May 4
At 3:06 p.m., a person reported three of his rings were missing on Northwest Tilgner Lane.
Wednesday, May 5
At 1:18 a.m., two individuals were camping on the sidewalk next the post office. They were advised to move along before business hours.
At 10:07 a.m., a person reported that his cellphones and Play Station were being hacked on East Ellendale Avenue. He was unable to provide any proof that a crime occurred, but was encouraged to call back once additional information or documentation proving a crime occurred.
At 1:03 p.m., a person was reported passed out in his yard with beer cans around him, on Southeast Miller Avenue.
At 1:39 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with minor injuries was reported on Southeast Hankel Street.
Thursday, May 6
At 6:17 a.m., a female subject stole a Ford Focus sometime overnight and crashed it on Yamhill River Road. The owner of the vehicle was advised of the crash and was in route to pick up the vehicle.
At 9:04 a.m., a call came into police saying there had been a crash – a truck into a power pole, in the 500 block of East Ellendale Road. After police arrived on the scene, it was determined that it was not a crash. The cables were low after the ice storm and a commercial truck had pulled the wires.
At 1:13 p.m., police received a call about transients living behind rental property located at Southwest Levens Street. Transients were urinating and defecating behind a shed. The renter cleaned and boarded this area up and wanted the transients trespassed.
At 4:57 p.m., a person reported that two to three paintballs were shot at his residence on East Ellendale Avenue. The paint was easily removable with a finger. No damage to vehicles.
At 6:11 p.m., police were contacted by a person because he thought he was poisoned. The person handed an officer his meth and it was field tested positive. The person was given a receipt for his meth.
At 10:28 p.m., a person reported the theft of a tan Coach purse, turquois wallet, and Mustang keys inside, in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, May 3
At 1:19 a.m., a deputy observed a vehicle traveling the opposite direction on Highway 22 going 84 mph. When the deputy turned around to perform a traffic stop, the motorist sped up. The deputy had to travel 120 mph to catch up with the motorist. After stopping her, the driver said she was driving 110 mph to get away from her perception of someone chasing her. Because she was polite, had no prior traffic violations, the deputy, rather than citing her for speeding 100+, cited her for speeding 30+ over the speed limit and educated her on the danger of speed.
At 8:11 a.m., a deputy investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle pulling into driveways in the 2600 block of Michigan City Lane. The deputy found the vehicle at Straub Nature Park on Doaks Ferry. The driver explained he was looking for the address of a craigslist add on Doaks Ferry, but that his GPS took him to Michigan City Lane. However, he was driving without a license and was warned not to drive.
At 11:08 a.m., a suspect was taken into custody in the 800 block of Main Street in Dallas from an earlier report of a theft of a firearm.
At 2:58 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Bridge Street in Falls City reported while mowing the yard, a large, white dog came after him. He was able to keep the mower between him and the dog until he reached the safety of his porch. The resident said this has happened before, but did not know where the dog’s owners lived. The deputy tracked the owner to another house on Bridge Street. The owner told the deputy that the front door to the house didn’t get closed and she said if the neighbor hadn’t been trying to throw things at the dog, it would have been fine. She was cited for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance in addition to not having either dog licensed on the property since 2019.
At 6:47 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a truck with a trailer pulled over on Orrs Corner at Bowersville. The deputy saw the driver asleep, who explained he pulled over to take a nap and was looking for a place to store his trailer. He received warning for illegal stopping/standing/parking and moved his vehicle to a safer location.
At 11:37 p.m., a resident reported finding a blue healer puppy dog wandering without a collar in the 4000 block of Mistletoe Road. Being dark, she didn’t want to go door to door to try and find the owner. Shortly thereafter, a second resident on Mistletoe Road reported he thought someone stole his blue healer puppy dog. The deputy coordinated the return of the blue healer puppy dog.
Tuesday, May 4
At 10:23 a.m., deputies responded to a three-vehicle injury accident in a construction zone at Stapleton and Talmadge roads. While the first two vehicle were stopped in the construction zone, a third rear ended one, at what witnesses estimated at 50 mph, which caused the vehicle to hit the first one in line. The driver of vehicle three was cited for careless driving/accident in a construction zone and driving without a license - violation.
At 3:25 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a dog walker whose two dogs were attacked by a pit bull May 1 from a residence in the 2000 block of Mousebird Avenue. The deputy spoke with the dog’s owner who had a history of potentially dangerous dogs. As co-owner of the dog, she was cited for Public Nuisance and no license as the dog was in her care/control and custody at the time of the incident.
At 7:45 p.m., a resident in the 8200 block of Grand Ronde Road reported someone damaged his vehicle’s window, likely with a BB gun or something similar.
At 6:53 p.m., a deputy came across a vehicle parked in front of the Salt Creek Store and a male inside the store at 15800 Highway 22, which is closed and posted no trespassing. The man advised he was working on the location for he and his son, who plans to reopen the store soon.
At 10:06 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a small cougar hit by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Perrydale Road. Upon arrival the deputy found the cougar deceased and minimal damage to the vehicle. The deputy called a sergeant with Fish and Game out of Salem who advised there didn’t need to be anything special done with it and he would advise ODFW about the whereabouts in case they wanted to pick it up.
Wednesday, May 5
At 2:53 a.m., a passenger in a vehicle on Perrydale Road reported the driver just hit and injured what appeared to be a bobcat somewhere between Highway 22 and the city limits of Dallas. Deputies were unable to locate an injured animal.
At 7:52 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Perrydale Road near Bethel Road.
At 11:29 a.m., deputies responded to a minor injury crash at the intersection of Highway 22 at Greenwood Road.
At 12:53 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a travel trailer and SUV that had been parked at the Falls City P&R for over a week and there were two people living there. The deputy told the vehicle/trailer owner if the trailer, SUV and the trash were not removed she would be charged with offensive littering and the vehicles would be towed.
At 12:30 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55 zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 15.
At 1:39 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 26.
At 1:47 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 25.
At 5:26 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 14.
At 9:14 p.m., deputies investigated an altercation between two inmates at the Polk County Jail at 884 SE Jefferson St. One got upset when the other changed the channel on the day room TV and began antagonizing him. For about ten minutes, the first inmate chased the around the day room in E block while throwing toilet paper rolls at him (and hitting him with them), breaking the other’s glasses, spitting on him, and attempted to use a shop broomstick against him as well. The first inmate was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon, Harassment and Criminal Mischief II.
At 7:50 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle approaching him traveling 66 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 near Milepost 69, but sped up to 71 mph once past the deputy. The deputy turned around, stopped the motorist and observed an open container of Modelo beer at the driver’s feet that he was trying to conceal. The driver consented to a field sobriety test, performed well and was cited for open container of alcohol and dumped out the rest of the beer.
At 7:45 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Van Well Road.
At 8:10 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 53.
At 8:24 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 67.
At 8:29 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Kings Valley Highway. The driver was also cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance since 2018.
At 8:52 p.m., a motorist, who said he was in a hurry to get home after a rough sports practice, was cited for speeding 96 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 16.
At 9:53 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 2000 block of Independence Highway, driving with a suspended license and failure to drive within the lane.
At 10:25 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 14.
At 10:48 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Orchard Drive reported while in his hot tub spotting someone with a flashlight behind his neighbor’s house which was dark. A deputy confirmed it was the neighbor herself that was operating the flashlight.
Thursday, May 6
At 2:09 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven into a ditch on Greenwood Road near Highway 22. The driver was still sitting in the vehicle. The interior smelled strongly of alcohol. The driver performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.
At 12:29 a.m., a motorist was driving two family members in her mom’s car northbound on Riddle Road. She approached Orrs Corner Road and did not stop and went straight into the ditch. The driver and front passenger sustained minor injuries and were transferred to West Valley Hospital for observation.
At 12:27 a.m., a deputy observed a female walking her dog on Highway 22 in the center median portion of the highway. The woman said her car ran out of gas and she had been walking for a few miles. The deputy provided her courtesy transport to the Chevron on Highway 22 and Highway 51.
At 4:36 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding, two counts of Fail to Signal Lane Change and Discarding Burning Material from his vehicle. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment consented to a field sobriety test and performed poorly. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and later registered a blood alcohol content reading of .15%. He was also cited for Reckless Driving, and three counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person. Two of his three passengers were also cited for Open Container of Alcohol.
At 9:24 a.m., a deputy responded to single vehicle accident in the 23000 block of Yamhill River Road. The driver failed to negotiate a curve as she was going eastbound, left the roadway and hit a fence and a tree. During the course of the investigation, the deputy learned that the car the driver claimed to have borrowed from her friend was in fact stolen from Dallas overnight. The driver was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief II for damage to the vehicle.
At 10:19 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person who was out of place and acting odd. The deputy contacted the subject just west of Aster Street on Highway 22, who said he was walking towards Newport. The subject said he was hungry and the deputy gave him a banana. No crimes were committed.
At 1:39 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash on Highway 22 at Milepost 22. One person was transported the hospital and the other drove away under its own power.
At 1:34 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 29.
At 2:05 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 28.
Friday May 7
At 6:01 a.m., a deputy made contact with a subject parked in a lot in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The deputy learned the subject had a felony suspended license due to a vehicular assault 3 charge and was exhibiting signs of impairment. After performing poorly on a field sobriety test, the subject was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – Alcohol and Controlled Substance. He was also retained in the Polk County Jail for Felony Suspension.
At 11:17 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash at East Ellendale and Fir Villa. The Dallas Police Department and Oregon State Patrol assisted at the scene.
At 3:23 p.m., a resident in the 1900 block of Cuckoo Court reported two pit bulls e attempted to get into her back door of her house. The deputy tracked the dogs’ owner to the 2000 block of Mousebird Avenue. No adults were present, but the deputy did speak with a juvenile who said the back gate had been left open. The deputy advised the juvenile be sure from now on to keep the gate closed or her parents could be cited.
At 7:49 p.m., a deputy investigated two reports of a suspect vehicle – first it was stopped for several minutes at a stop sign on Weston Road with the driver slumped over. The second complainant followed the suspect vehicle through Dallas until it pulled over on Hankel east of LaCreole. The deputy observed driver to be visibly intoxicated. After performing poorly on a field sobriety test, the driver was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant - Alcohol and refusal to take a breath test.
At 10:35 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 87 in a 55 mph zone in the 5100 block of Salem Dallas Highway. However, the driver exhibited signs of intoxication, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.
Saturday, May 8
At 1:44 a.m., a deputy investigated a report of a subject driving home intoxicated from the 1200 block of N Fir Villa Road. The deputy caught up with the subject at her apartment. She was visibly intoxicated and refused all tests. Blood was drawn under a warrant. She was lodged at Polk County Jail for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant - Felony and Driving With a Suspended License - Felony.
At 2:38 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 106 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 4:44 a.m., deputies responded to an RV fully engulfed in flames on Red Prairie Road near Highway 22. There was no sign of the driver. The registered owner out of Salem had reported it stolen.
At 1:12 p.m., a resident in the 24600 block of Yamhill River Road reported a subject had stolen her mail. The subject was later spotted at the casino. The deputy cited and released the subject for tampering with evidence, reckless burning and criminal mischief and theft. In addition, he was trespassed from the casino for 24 hours.
At 1:31 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at Corvallis and Parker roads.
At 1:35 p.m., a deputy responded to a single motorcycle accident with minor injuries at Bethel Heights and Zena roads.
At 4:19 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of an RV parked at the Lincon Greenway river access park. The complainant said she has seen another vehicle come by several times and exchange something with the male associated. The subject denied any exchanges. However, his attached motorcycle license plate returned a felon warrant for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant out of the Oregon State Marine Board. The subject was taken into custody on the warrant and the deputy found several capped syringes in his pockets and a small amount of methamphetamine. The subject was lodged at Polk County Jail on the warrant and cited for the methamphetamine.
At 8:20 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 15.
Monmouth Police Department
Arrests for April 26-30
Anthony Joseph Cuccia, 32, of Monmouth, was arrested for Criminal Mischief II.
Eli Booker Bennett, 29, of Monmouth was arrested on three outstanding warrants, Restraining Order Violation and Physical Harassment.
