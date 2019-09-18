Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
Event; Two Man Best Ball / Blind Draw - Orange Tees - Low Gross / Low Net
Gross: 1st Place - Bob “Uno” Bennett & Wayne Weathers - 36; 2nd Place - Brent Burraston & Lee Gamaney - 37; 3rd Place - Jim Schroeder & Glen White - 38;
Net: 1st Place - Kevin Birch & Ken Ross - 30; 2nd Place - Tie - Steve Ross & Ed Johnson, Larry Hatcher & John Mangini and Al Fahlman & Jack Duncan - 31.
Currie and Gross receive GNAC Players of the Week honors
Western Oregon University Wolves football players senior Ty Currie and junior Andrew Gross both took home Great Northwest Athletic Conference accolades on Monday.
Currie scored a pair of touchdowns against the Lions as he completed 16 for 32 for 226 yards and tossed a 74-yard TD strike to Thomas Wright. Currie also rushed eight times gaining 27 yards, including a 3-yard TD run on fourth down. He completed passes to nine different receivers. Currie has completed 31 for 58 on the season for 428 yards and has thrown a pair of touchdowns. He has rushed for 87 yards on 26 attempts, adding a TD this past week.
Gross did it all in the special team’s department Saturday against the Lions as he made all three extra points, averaged 62.6 yards on five kickoffs with one resulting in a touchback; he punted four times and averaged 37.8 yards with a long of 50 and one landing inside the 20.
So far this season, Gross has made five extra points and is averaging 62.8 yards on kickoffs with two going for touchbacks.
The Wolves open GNAC play at Azusa on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
