The Polk County Warming Centers have a new satellite location in Falls City.
It is scheduled to be open the nights of Dec. 14 through Dec. 16 at the Community Center, 320 N. Main St. (attached to the Fire Hall).
The warming center also will be open in Monmouth the nights of Dec. 14 through Dec. 16 at Praise Assembly, 189 Monmouth Ave. S.
Enter from the ramp in back, across from the Senior Center or downstairs door near Monmouth and Clay Streets intersection.
About Polk County Warming Centers
Polk County Warming Centers are open to all residents of our county who are in need of a safe and warm space for the night. Families and pets welcome.
• Intake is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the safety and courtesy of all guests, please check in during this time if possible. After hours, call 503-949-4987.
• The warming center operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• Transportation can be arranged if needed.
Polk County Warming Centers are activated from November through March on nights where the temperature is forecast 32 degrees or colder.
For more: polkwarming.org.
