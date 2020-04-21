INDEPENDENCE — Bella Costigliola, 8, and her parents stopped by the Independence Police Department Monday morning to deliver donuts and gift cards for coffee.
It was the first of several deliveries they will be making after she raised $1,000 with an art sale she held in front of her house over the weekend.
The young artist, who works mostly in marker, hoped to make about $100 to buy donuts for local first responders.
The Ash Creek Elementary School student dedicated some extra time to drawing since schools closed last month.
“We had probably 25 people come by,” said Liz Henderson, Bella’s mom. “We were careful about keeping the social distance.”
They took extra precautions: a table for the donation box and hand sanitizer.
Bella even thought to put distance indicators on the sidewalk, in case a line formed.
The “Stay Home, Save Lives” order does allow people to be outdoors while maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet.
Independence Police Officer Bob Barlow was at the station when someone called to let them know about Bella’s pop up art stand.
Barlow and officers Thomas Fleming and Nathaniel Medeiros stopped by and ended up buying three pieces of her art.
Barlow said he appreciates Bella’s efforts.
“I was really pleased to see she was doing that,” Barlow said. “And grateful that someone was thinking about us and wanted to show their appreciation in some way.”
Fleming got a drawing of Baby Yoda and Medeiros got a police officer.
“There was a donut with some ears on it,” Barlow said. “I thought it looked kind of interesting. I have it at my desk right here, up on the wall. I think she’s got some talent.”
Bella has her favorite.
“It was a toilet paper one,” she said. “It says, ‘I’m finally popular.’”
All of Bella’s artwork was snatched up and she surpassed her goal.
“To be honest, I only thought I was going to make a $100,” Bella said. “I ended up making $1,000. That’s a lot of money. I bet we’re going to have a bit of money left.”
Henderson said they are going to get pizza and donuts and coffee cards for local police and fire departments. They also are donating some money to Liberty House.
Bella is working with her dad Gianluca Costigliola on a distribution plan.
“One of the other really cool things about this is she has a ton of people requesting for pictures to be sent,” Henderson said.
Requests have come from family and friends in Canada and France, Henderson said.
Costigliola’s whole family is in Italy, Henderson said.
They have been in full lockdown since March 8.
Bella said she’s been talking a lot with them.
“They’re doing pretty good,” Bella said. “My dad’s mom and dad and my dad’s sister and she has two kids, which are my cousins.”
Costigliola is a nurse in the emergency room at Salem Hospital.
“It was definitely a scary thing at the beginning,” Henderson said.
“My in-laws are really lucky,” Henderson said. “They have an outdoor terrace.”
She said she feels fortunate to be in Oregon where there is a lot of space and people can go outside while keeping physical distance.
Bella said she is thankful for all of the donations she received and for the police, fire truck an ambulance that stopped by.
“Because of all the donations that I got, we can do extra treats for the first responders,” Bella said.
Bella is still fulfilling some requests for drawings and may be reached via her mother’s email at henderel@gmail.com. Bella did a quick video to thank everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.