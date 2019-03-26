DALLAS — A logger suffered serious injuries after being struck by a boulder while working 600 and 700 feet down a ravine at a remote logging site in Polk County.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Dallas Fire & EMS, along with Southwest Polk Fire District, responded to the emergency call.

Eight people on the logging crew had already started the rescue attempt, said Dallas Fire & EMS spokeswoman April Welsh.

“They were able to help get him stabilized and help get him carried out,” Welsh said.

She said the logger was working in the ravine setting logs when the boulder came loose and struck him, causing him to fall down another 25 to 30 feet.

The logging operation is located in a remote, heavy timbered area, which created a challenge for the medical and fire personnel on scene to reach the injured logger, according to a Dallas Fire & EMS press release.

Assistance from the city of Salem Fire Department’s High Angle Rescue Team and Polk County Search and Rescue was requested. It took emergency crews approximately two hours to rescue the injured logger. He was transported by Dallas Fire & EMS to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

While fire personnel was on the scene of the injured logger, an out of control burn pile was reported in the 9000 block of Rickreall Road. Dallas Fire & EMS, Southwest Polk Fire District with the assistance of Polk County Fire District No. 1, responded to the call, which came in at 1:49 p.m. The crews were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

A second fire call came in at 3:56 p.m. at Western Smelting and Metals Inc., located on Holman Avenue in Dallas,

Welsh said the employees at the business were able to extinguish the fire before crews arrived, but firefighters assessed the scene.

Dallas Fire & EMS along with Southwest Polk Fire District want to remind residents to use caution when burning. Make sure you have two ways to extinguish your fire; never leave it unattended; be mindful of structures and low-hanging vegetation; and do not hesitate to call 911 if your burn pile gets away from you, Welsh said.