DALLAS – A logger suffered serious injuries after being struck by a boulder and falling between 600 and 700 feet down a ravine near a remote logging site in Polk County.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Dallas Fire & EMS along with Southwest Polk Fire District, responded to the emergency call.

The logging operation is located a remote, heavy timbered area, which created a challenge for the medical and fire personnel on scene to reach the injured logger, according to a Dallas Fire & EMS press release.

Assistance from the city of Salem Fire Department’s High Angle Rescue Team and Polk County Search and Rescue was requested. It took emergency crews approximately two hours to rescue the injured logger. He was transported by Dallas Fire & EMS to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

While Fire personnel was on scene of the injured logger, an out of control burn pile was reported in the area of the 9000 block of Rickreall Road Dallas Fire & EMS, Southwest Polk Fire District with the assistance of Polk County Fire District No. 1, were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes arriving on scene.

Dallas Fire & EMS along with Southwest Polk Fire District want to remind residents to use caution when burning. Make sure you have two ways to extinguish your fire, never leave it unattended, be mindful of structures and low-hanging vegetation, and do not hesitate to call 911 if your burn pile gets away from you.