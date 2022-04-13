After a long winter of planning and preparing, Botaneity’s newly expanded farmstand will soon be ready for visitors again with bountiful harvests from the garden, farmhouse-baked goods and treasures inspired by nature.
Join their grand spring re-opening on April 23 from noon to 4 p.m. featuring refreshments, fresh bouquets from local floral designer Fauning over Flora, Dahlia tubers from local grower Witte Farm, and see what’s new in the farmstand.
Formerly owned by Carolyn Lindbeck, the farm stand was once surrounded by acres of u-pick peaches and became a staple for Salem families. After Carolyn Lindbeck passed away and the property was sold to developers, the orchard was cleared leaving only the farmhouse and fruit stand on the corner.
The new owners, Kayla Borgen and Robert Lauer, purchased the farmhouse and farm stand in January of 2021 and have been working diligently to salvage what remains of the small plot by planting gardens throughout, restoring the old farmhouse for their future family, and revitalizing the farmstand for neighbors to gather for generations with hopes of honoring Carolyn Lindbeck’s vision in the process.
Botaneity will be open Thursday through Sunday beginning April 21.
Stay up to date on availability by visiting botaneity.com or following Botaneity on Instagram at @botaneityfarm.
