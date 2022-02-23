Itemizer-Observer
Editor’s note: In an ongoing series, we take a look at the candidates running in the May 2022 primary for the newly redrawn District 6, which includes Polk and Yamhill counties, portions of Washington and Clackamas counties, and the area of Marion County that includes Salem.
When the state of Oregon adopted a redistricting plan in 2021, Democrat Loretta Smith was one of the first candidates out of the gate in to declare her candidacy for the new 6th Congressional seat.
Smith said she has always wanted to run for Congress. But after graduating from college with a broadcast communication degree, she saw nothing but men representing the state of Oregon.
“I didn’t think they were ready to vote for a woman,” Smith said.
Instead, she ended up on Ron Wyden’s staff, first for seven years when he Represented Oregon’s 3rd District then another 14 on his U.S. Senate staff.
Smith got her opportunity to jump into politics when she was elected in 2010 as only the second black candidate on the Multnomah County Commissioners since its founding in 1855.
After she left that office in 2018, Smith went to work with Dream Big Communications, performing advocacy work for nonprofits.
Between the three positions, with her experience, she felt now was the time to run for Congress.
“There’s not space in Oregon I’m not familiar with,” Smith said. “There is not a person more familiar with the area. I’m running on my resume. No one has the record of helping people, championing constituent services. From Wyden’s office I know local governmental - housing services, seniors, military academy appointments. I understand how the office works, as a field rep as well. No one has a longer elected background, getting official money into the state.”
Having worked in a Congressional Office, Smith said she knows “all about appropriations, know which levers of government to pull and where the dollars are needed to champion the fight to get counties their payment.”
Smith distilled down to four areas of utmost importance where those dollars need to go – health care, combatting climate change, jobs and access.
Health Care
If elected, Smith said the first thing she would immediately champion is passing President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better plan.
“Within the plan, it makes prescription drugs only $2,000 out of pocket max,” Smith said. “Prescription drugs cost so much money, people can’t afford to leave their plan, so they have to choose to eat or pay the utility bills.”
Biden has intimated in recent days of abandoning the entire BBB plan and try passing it in smaller chunks, which works for Smith.
“I support Medicare for all. It’s a path for good quality, affordable health care,” she said.
Climate change
Climate change, Smith, affects a broad range of issues. She said after last year’s sweltering summers and record number of wildfires, lost in the shuffle are the people picking the food and veggies everyone is eating.
“We have to protect them. They don’t have workers comp or health insurance. To help them to continue to work, we need to protect those folks,” Smith said.
Climate change, she added also affects the urban, underrepresented communities.
“Where there are less trees, there’s more concrete and more heat, leading to higher health care costs as the result of the heat,” Smith outlined. “Seniors can’t afford living in healthy conditions.”
One way to positively decrease climate change is encourage more electric vehicles on the road, she said, as BBB would fund thousands of charging stations across the nation.
Jobs
Smith said one of Oregon’s biggest problems is it’s known for having no summer jobs for underrepresented kids.
“The more influent kids got the summer jobs,” she said.
She touts her accomplishment adding a $2 million fund within the Multnomah County budget to target employing youth, seeing number of youth assisted rise from 25 up to 600 since 2011. She’s working on a similar statewide bill creating rural workforce development opportunities for youth.
Availability
After working for Wyden in the Senate for 14 years, Smith said there is nothing foreign to her. She said there are very few issues she’s not heard or seen. The challenge is getting out the message of to what’s available to families.
“The issue is meeting people where they’re at. Many elected officials don’t do townhall meetings. But when it comes to constituent services, that’s my number one goal no. 1 goal,” Smith said, adding meeting her voters where they’re at.
Whether it’s on a the phone with a constituent of in a Zoom meeting with the National Association of Counties, Smith said she’s constantly trying to make herself available.
“This is my opportunity to see people, to see what they want. This is their opportunity to see I’m a person willing to listen. They’re going to see more townhall meetings than they’ve ever seen,” Smith promised.
As simple as it sounds, Smith added that listening is the key to make change happen, especially when she doesn’t have all the answers.
“I’m dedicated to the Willamette Valley area. It’s so import to see me stand up for them, to know I’m for champion seniors, economic development,” she said. “The key is to bring everybody to table solve our most pressing issues.”
