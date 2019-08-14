INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council on July 23 declared lot seven of Osprey Landing Subdivision surplus.

“We’re starting to see a lot of development that’s been talked about actually starting and moving forward,” said Tom Pessemier, city manager. “We have the apartments, and we’re very close to pulling their grading permit.”

There are eight lots in the subdivision.

In his memorandum to councilors, Pessemier said lots one through four were conveyed to Tokola Development Group to construct the hotel and high-density residential units.

The city kept lots five through seven “for later disposal,” with lot seven “designated commercial in our plans as well as our marketing studies, and was set aside for more immediate disposal for that purpose,” Pessemier said.

He said there already has been interest in developing that lot.

“We want to start the process of making that available,” Pessemier said. “A lot of times in the past these have come to you with a public hearing and the authorization to declare a property surplus along with a development agreement. We’re going to break this up into a couple of pieces so that we’re doing actual solicitation to see what interest there is in the property.”

He said the city knows there is some interest in developing lot seven already, but they’re “just to make sure that we’re getting what we need.”

After a purchaser is identified, the city will publish a notice of sale and hold a public hearing.