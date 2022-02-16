Itemizer-Observer
Four weeks ago, as Effie Essex lay in the hospital, she found herself anxious and unable to get any rest at night. She had taken a bad fall and needed a medical staff to care for her. However, as her nights in the hospital wore on – it became clear that the best treatment was for her to sleep beside her husband – where she’s been for the past 73 years.
Phillip and Effie Essex, both 94 years old, took their wedding vows 73 years ago. They are very different in many regards. Essie is a wild one at heart – always causing trouble, she says. Phillip has always been more reserved and thoughtful.
Regardless of their personality differences, they have spent many happy years together.
On Monday, they spent their 75th Valentine’s Day together – and neither of them would have it any other way.
The high school sweethearts from Fredonia, New York, met at a church New Year’s Eve party in 1946. Essie, ever the outgoing presence, put the first moves on Phillip.
“She wondered how many marshmallows I wanted in my cocoa,” Phillip said. The correct number was the way to his heart. “And she put two marshmallows in my cocoa,” he said.
Their love blossomed from there.
The couple was married in a Fredonia church in 1948 when Phillip was 20 and Effie was 21. They both attended school at the Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania. Phillip would go on to earn his degree while Effie left school to take care of their growing family.
After seminary, Phillip became a minister – traveling with Effie to work in communities worldwide, across Spain, Portugal and Israel, and on to South America, Costa Rica and Mexico.
During the civil rights movement, Phillip was a minister at a church in Whitewater, Wisconsin. He was a proponent of the movement, participating in protests and marches and inviting black voices to speak at church functions to help fundraise for legal fees and bail bonds resulting from civil rights activism.
Throughout their travels and work around the country, the couple seemed to grow family around them continually.
“We made friends with college students who were white, black, Spanish. We had social events to welcome students of different backgrounds,” Phillip said. “And since Effie was a good cook, it was never difficult to make friends with hungry students.”
After leaving the ministry in 1993, they moved to Alaska, where they built a home on the shore of a lake. They had lived in Alaska before, and it was always Phillips’s dream to return. In 2009, they moved to Dallas, where they’ve been for the last 13 years.
Since Effie has been back with her husband in their Garden Home apartment in Dallas Retirement Village – after being released from the hospital following a fall – her health has been improving for the better.
Although she was receiving excellent care at the hospital, according to their daughter Marilyn Essex, the best road to recovery for Effie was to be reunited with Phillip.
“We decided that they just can’t be separated,” Marilyn said. “She wasn’t going to survive that – she was getting sicker and sicker.
While away from Phillip in the hospital, Effie handmade a card to give to Phillip – one that reads, “You are my Valentine.”
As Phillip opens the card with Effie by his side, he cracks a broad smile when he reads the words, “Let’s celebrate together.”
Effie doesn’t regret putting those two marshmallows in Phillips’s cocoa all these years later.
“He was good,” she said. “He was good being my boyfriend.”
