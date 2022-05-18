Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – A quarter of a century ago, the Luckiamute Watershed Council (LWC) was nowhere to be found on the list of the state’s watershed councils, which at that time numbered about 80. Now it seems to be the late-comer that made up for lost time.
In the late 1990s, Oregon had become one of the nation’s first states to start a program of watershed councils -- a network of community groups with local members who monitor and address the needs of their own watershed areas. As the millennium of 2000 came and went, there still was no LWC.
It wasn’t until 2001, when the Polk County Board of Commissioners bestowed formal approval, that the LWC officially was born. This past Saturday, that event was honored. Called the “20 + 1,” it was an anniversary party to celebrate those two decades, plus a year for the post-covid delay.
“Just look at it now,” said one of the estimated 100 attendees at the hilltop venue, Emerson Vineyards near Monmouth. “So many diverse, energetic, supportive people.”
In some ways, the story of the LWC can be likened to the classic tale “The Little Engine That Could” – and, in fact, the LWC offices in downtown Independence are located at a building called “the train depot.” Like the fabled locomotive, the LWC just kept chugging along. Over the past two decades, it became more visible year after year, with science-centered pub nights and nature-exploring outings.
Many attribute these achievements to two women – executive director Kristen Larson and outreach coordinator Suzanne Teller – who have extensive environmental backgrounds and organizational skills honed from experience in the Peace Corps. Larson and Teller have countered that it’s the unflagging community support and expert project leaders, staff and volunteers that have enabled the successful reach for new goals. No one argues, however, that there have been some whistle-worthy gains along the track to 2022.
Heightened Public Awareness.
The first, and perhaps most significant change, over the past decade is that the LWC seems far more accessible to the public in the last decade. Larson, who joined the LWC more than nine years ago, noted that the LWC had “a strong footing with the restoration side of our mission, but needed to improve the education and outreach side.”
Since 2013, when Teller was hired, such events have come about gradually, in different ways and with a lot of assistance, Larson said. The “Sips ‘n’ Science” series is one example, which holds informational sessions in taverns and wine bars on topics ranging from how to build a worm bin for your own backyard garden to the importance of lamprey to river ecology and to the traditions of the indigenous populations.
For instance, the “bird walk” was an idea that came from volunteer Joel Geier, who gave time and shared his avian knowledge to lead the walks, Larson said. “Joel connected us with other guides as the program grew,” she explained. Thanks to a committed board of directors, “we’ve been finding things that work and that people are interested in and trying to keep those programs going and then add to them over time,” she added. “This was the reason the call was put out for the position of outreach coordinator,” said Teller, who was hired to fill it. “There was recognition that this was needed,” she noted.
Restoration and Preservation
Watershed preservation is the aim of the LWC, and it’s a tall order. The Luckiamute watershed is 315 square miles, bounded by the Willamette River to the east, the Coast Range to the west, Green Mountain and Mary’s River to the south and the banks of Rickreall Creek to the north. The Ash Creek watershed is included in it, as well.
In general, the term “watershed” refers to land that drains all the waterways and rainfall in a particular area, often in basins. Healthy watersheds are essential: They provide “ecosystem services,” filtering and storing water, sustaining a healthy nutrient cycle and providing erosion control, among many other benefits, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Non-native plants and animals are a source of potentially serious harm to any watershed. “They will take over because they have been introduced into a system that doesn’t have the natural checks and balances in which they evolved,” Larson said.
Knotweed plants have proven a stubborn adversary in the Luckiamute watershed. Due to its capacity to form dense growth, choking out other vegetation, it’s considered quite a threat.
So, ecological restoration is one role of the LWC, which is the process of assisting the recovery of an ecosystem that has been degraded, damaged or destroyed.
For the LWC, this quest involves getting the land to a “desired future condition” -- which may or may not replicate the historical condition, depending on the site. This takes continual assessment; Returning some parts of the system back to their original state currently might not be practical or feasible.
“Why can’t we just let nature be? In some ways, we’ve intervened so extensively over the last 170 years that nature is unable to take its course,” Larson said. Since settlement times, historical and current land management practices have created enough problems that, left alone, a system likely won’t recover on its own, she added.
Growth Has Meant Expansion.
As programs have increased -- restoration, education and outreach, monitoring, and fundraising -- so has the complexity of the organization. This, in turn, has led to increased grant and financial management, human resource needs and other operational elements that need more attention and organization, Larson said. The result is a new position to be filled soon, an “operations coordinator,” that will help meet needs for growth over the past decade.
And future plans keep unfolding, now that the covid restrictions seem to have lifted for the foreseeable future. Coming up soon is an “Ethnobotany Guided Walk” with tribal members from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and Confederated Tribes of Siletz. It will be a tour of native plants and the different uses of and relationships the tribes have had for centuries, Larson explained.
Meanwhile, the LWC will keep reaching out, hoping to educate and inform the residents who live within the watershed, helping them with projects or knowledge about nature “in their own backyards and their own communities,” said Teller.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides. Note: the author of this article once served on the LWC board)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.