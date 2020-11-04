Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY – In the last almost 20 years, Luckiamute Watershed Council has planted one million native trees and shrubs throughout its jurisdiction, which includes the Luckiamute River and Ash Creek watersheds.

When LWC does restoration work, it uses a “dense planting” strategy that places 2,500 native stems per acre. Wendy Hudson LWC’s board president, said that translates to planting the equivalent of 364 football fields over 19 years.

“Most of these plants were installed in the last 10 years. And much of the credit for this singular achievement goes to current staff and contractors. Notably, to our dynamic duo of Executive Director Kristen Larson and Jean-Paul Zagarola, project manager,” Hudson said. “But credit also goes to our dedicated board of volunteers, to our many public and private partners who provide expertise and resources, and to our friends and donors who give so generously of their time and money. It has truly taken a village to get us to where we are today.”

On Oct. 22, LWC planted its one millionth plant — an oak tree — at Luckiamute State Natural Area.

Larson said she discovered that the organization was nearing planting one million a couple of years ago when she was asked to list LWC achievements.

“A few years ago when we were talking with the board about increasing our fundraising ability, the board asked me if I could summarize some of the accomplishments of the watershed council. If you add up all of our projects, what does it mean?” she said. “I think for a small organization that is not quite 20 years old, it is a great milestone.”

She said the council wanted to commemorate one million mark once enough plants were in the ground.

“We chose Luckiamute State Natural Area to mark this occasion and to be home to this special tree because over 552,000 of those one million plants have been planted here. Looking ahead, another quarter million or more will be planted here in the next few years,” Larson said.

Looking at the site, the choice of an oak makes sense. You see oak trees of a variety of sizes and ages. The little tree is planted near an enormous, rather happy looking oak. Larson hopes the tiny tree will grow to resemble its elder someday.

She said large oaks can provide habitat for hundreds of animals throughout the year.

“They are really important, and they are kind of iconic, and long-lasting. The mighty oak,” Larson said. “It will be a replacement for some of these grand old trees. “

The remainder of the shrubs and trees were planted on private lands within the watershed. Larson said those properties are of all types — urban and rural residential, farms, industrial timber, and small woodland. Those landowners partner with LWC on projects to plant native plants, control noxious weeds, restore fish habitat, and improve stream health and water quality.

“We would not be able to reach this milestone without our supporters, project partners and funders, planting crews, plant nurseries, and all of the landowners and community members involved in each restoration project,” Larson said.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the LWC’s “One Million Plants” celebration planned for September. The cancellation of that event meant that Bradley Brandt, reforestation programs manager at the Arbor Day Foundation, did not travel to Oregon to give a scheduled keynote address. “Congratulations to the Luckiamute Watershed Council for its singular achievement,” Brandt said in a message to LWC. “One million native trees and shrubs and still counting! We are pleased to have partnered in the council’s attainment of this remarkable milestone and we hope to continue partnering for many years to come.”

Larson said LWC will host a bigger celebration next year — she hopes.

“Next year, we are going to have a marker here of some kind and have a ribbon cutting. We hope we can make a big event out of it,” she said. “We will have a more permanent marker, acknowledging what this tree means. That will be in conjunction with our 20th anniversary celebration.”