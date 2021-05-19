Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — Lyle Elementary School was among four schools awarded $2,000 in OnPoint Community Credit Union’s 12th annual Prize for Excellence in Education Community Builder Awards. The Community Builder Awards provide up to $5,000 for each school’s special projects that enrich their communities.

“Since the pandemic began, teachers and students have navigated unparalleled circumstances and worked hard to discover creative new ways to engage and teach students,” said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “In reviewing nominations, we discovered all the innovative and inspiring ways educators have come together to support each other and engage students.”

Lyle Elementary received the $2,000 award for its Recess for All program which will redesign its recess “so all students can engage in activities that will benefit their physical and mental health and prepare them to return to the classroom ready to learn.”

OnPoint’s annual education awards ceremony began in 2010 and celebrates local educators and schools that creatively engage students, inspire innovation in the classroom, and impact the lives of students and families. In its 11-year history, the contest has awarded more than $470,000 in prizes to 285 local educators and schools. The 2021 OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education will award up to an additional $100,000 to deserving public and private K-12 teachers and schools.

“The incredible schools and teachers recognized today have raised the bar for excellence in education, inside and outside the classroom,” Stuart added. “OnPoint thanks the finalists and winners, their fellow nominees and the rest of our education community for the enduring impact they have on children and families across Oregon and Southwest Washington.”

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 437,000 members and with assets of $8.3 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. For more information, go to www.onpointcu.com.