Itemizer-Observer staff report
INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — The cities of Independence and Monmouth have vacancies on their various boards and commissions. Below is a list of openings and information about how to apply.
Independence
Independence Day: 2 vacancies
Library Board: 1 vacancy
Parks Board: 2 vacancies
Planning Commission: 1 vacancy
Budget Committee: 1 vacancy
The Boards and Commissions can be found on the city’s website at www.ci.monmouth.or.us hover over “Government.” The drop down menu has a link to the boards and commissions.
There is a single application for all the boards and commissions, with check boxes to indicate which appointment the applicant is seeking.
For more information, call or email City Recorder Karin Johnson at 503.837.1172 or johnson.karin@ci.independence.or.us.
Monmouth
Arts & Culture Commission: 2 vacancies
Budget Committee: 4 vacancies
Historic Commission: 1 vacancy
Library Board: 2 vacancies
Monmouth Engaged Bike/Ped Safety: 5 vacancies
Monmouth Engaged WOU/City Interaction: 2 vacancies
Parks & Recreation Board: 1 vacancy
Senior Advisory Board: 5 vacancies
Traffic Safety Commission: 2 vacancies
Tree Advisory Board: 2 vacancies
The Boards and Commissions can be found on the city’s website at www.ci.monmouth.or.us hover over “Government.” The drop down has all of the Boards and Commissions listed and the application.
For more information, call or email City Recorder Phyllis Bolman at 503-751-0145 or pbolman@ci.monmouth.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.