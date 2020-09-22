Itemizer-Observer staff report

INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — The cities of Independence and Monmouth have vacancies on their various boards and commissions. Below is a list of openings and information about how to apply.

Independence

Independence Day: 2 vacancies

Library Board: 1 vacancy

Parks Board: 2 vacancies

Planning Commission: 1 vacancy

Budget Committee: 1 vacancy

The Boards and Commissions can be found on the city’s website at www.ci.monmouth.or.us hover over “Government.” The drop down menu has a link to the boards and commissions.

There is a single application for all the boards and commissions, with check boxes to indicate which appointment the applicant is seeking.

For more information, call or email City Recorder Karin Johnson at 503.837.1172 or johnson.karin@ci.independence.or.us.

Monmouth

Arts & Culture Commission: 2 vacancies

Budget Committee: 4 vacancies

Historic Commission: 1 vacancy

Library Board: 2 vacancies

Monmouth Engaged Bike/Ped Safety: 5 vacancies

Monmouth Engaged WOU/City Interaction: 2 vacancies

Parks & Recreation Board: 1 vacancy

Senior Advisory Board: 5 vacancies

Traffic Safety Commission: 2 vacancies

Tree Advisory Board: 2 vacancies

The Boards and Commissions can be found on the city’s website at www.ci.monmouth.or.us hover over “Government.” The drop down has all of the Boards and Commissions listed and the application.

For more information, call or email City Recorder Phyllis Bolman at 503-751-0145 or pbolman@ci.monmouth.or.us.