Most Patriotic

1. Monmouth Senior Center

2. Redgate Winery

3. 75 Years of Boy Scouts

Youth Entries

1. CHS Thespians

2. Cub Scouts

3. Central U-Sports

Equestrian

1. Adult - RBH Ranch

1. Youth - Jorja Scott

1. Senior - Jerry Mentzer

Most Effort

1. Boy Scouts Troop #30

2. YMCA

3. Monmouth Senior Center

Highway Trucks

1. Van Wells Building Supply

2. Walsh Trucking

3. Siletz Trucking

Family Group

1. Cain/Nightengale

2. JBO Baseball Central Youth Sports

3. Frozen Rope Ice Cream

Best Float

1. Redgate Winery

2. MI Community Preschool

3. Rep. Paul Evans

Farm Equipment

1. Mike Wagler, of Willamina

2. Shad Wagler, of Independence

3. Jim Rodriquez, of Dallas

