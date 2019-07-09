Most Patriotic
1. Monmouth Senior Center
2. Redgate Winery
3. 75 Years of Boy Scouts
Youth Entries
1. CHS Thespians
2. Cub Scouts
3. Central U-Sports
Equestrian
1. Adult - RBH Ranch
1. Youth - Jorja Scott
1. Senior - Jerry Mentzer
Most Effort
1. Boy Scouts Troop #30
2. YMCA
3. Monmouth Senior Center
Highway Trucks
1. Van Wells Building Supply
2. Walsh Trucking
3. Siletz Trucking
Family Group
1. Cain/Nightengale
2. JBO Baseball Central Youth Sports
3. Frozen Rope Ice Cream
Best Float
1. Redgate Winery
2. MI Community Preschool
3. Rep. Paul Evans
Farm Equipment
1. Mike Wagler, of Willamina
2. Shad Wagler, of Independence
3. Jim Rodriquez, of Dallas
