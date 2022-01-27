Itemizer-Observer
Bill Jenks grew up around dirt bikes his whole life. So, when he and his wife moved from the city of Salem out the countryside just south of Independence, he had a vision to utilize the land.
“Just looking at the all the hills, I thought, ‘Oh my God. I gotta build a track out here!’” the now 54-year-old Jenks recalled. “The day we were moving in, me and my friend were tying little ribbons to weeds and bare briers, going yeah, we’re going to make a berm here and a jump here. My wife is putting stuff in the house going, Come on. And I’m like, no way. Priorities babe.”
For nearly 25 years, Jenks has kept his homemade motocross track for personal use and for his closest friends. Then, when the pandemic hit, Jenks had another vision – open up his track to everyone. So, for the last year and half, Jenks is the proud proprietor of BaD Acres private MX track.
“The pandemic, it’s kinda what made me open it up to the public. It was affecting me. I wasn’t working any more. OK, what can I do? I can have people come out and ride, stay six feet apart, so whatever. Let’s do that,” Jenks said. “I don’t know why, but more people are out riding dirt bikes instead of going to football games. When it’s one of few things you could still go out and do. Cool for me, I guess.”
He added motorcycle sales in general have increased exponentially all over the U.S. since the pandemic began, especially in the local area. Jenks said the Sublimity Power Motor Sports dealership has been the No. 1 Kawasaki and KTM dealer in the nation.
“That’s a lot of dirt bikes getting sold not too far from here. And Bill Motorcycles on 12th Street in Salem is the No. 1 Husqvarna dealer in nation,” Jenks recalled. “So, locally, there’s a lot of people that ride dirt bikes in the Northwest area. They’re all welcome to come right here.
He said motocross enthusiasts usually have to travel more than an hour to ride on a decent track. He said there’s the Albany Motorsports Track, track PIR in Portland, Washougal MX Park in Washington, and Pat’s Acres in Canby,
“If live in town, and you want to get some laps in after work, this is the perfect situation,” Jenks said.
Jenks explained his homemade track is built for all skill levels, although those on the pro circuit made be the only ones underwhelmed. He said his track offers more elevation changes than most places you’ll find in the region with two pretty decent hills. From above, he pointed toward other features, including two sets of double jumps and a tabletop and a water feature that expands and contracts based upon current rainfall levels.
“I like to keep it friendly enough for a beginner to come out and roll over the jumps, and as they get better and better, pretty soon they can clear the whole thing without being a pro. A pro would come out here and probably get bored. I kinda didn’t want it too dangerous, but want it challenging,” Jenks said.
He’s even got a smaller area designed for beginning youth riders when they’re developing their love for the sport.
“It’s like when you’re a kid and you take off on your bicycle for the first time, the freedom, the independence you get from it. And when you hit a jump and you’re the air, that feeling of being in the air, it’s pretty cool,” Jenks reminisced. “It’s a of brotherhood of people into the same thing. I’ve found people into this sport more often than not, are somewhat family oriented. They have a lot of little kids come out here, which I really like seeing them learn how to ride or improve their skills. People helping each other out, fixing their bike or if they need some parts, just a whole brotherhood, community feeling which is really cool.”
To encourage that community, Jenks doesn’t “charge” for the use of his track. He graciously accepts $20 donations. He prefers dirt bikes, but he’s open to people bringing out their quads or three-wheelers to ride. But No side by sides. Not enough room.
While the track has its busy and down days, the Jenks opens up his whole property for his annual Poker Run in early January, which draws about 30 riders each year and another get together on New Year’s. In his barn, Jenks has a small section of gear for sale and a few boots, helmets and other items available for loan. And in the summer months, he breaks out a concession stand, offering up snow cones.
“It’s kinda my thing. When you’re a kid, I mean, the only thing that compares to that is cotton candy,” he said.
The track is essentially open year-round. As a one-man maintenance crew, Jenks is looking to expand his service fleet.
“If anybody out there with a backhoe, excavator, or bulldozer wants to trade for some track time, I’m all about that,” he added.
To learn more, go to the Bad Acres private MX track Facebook page.
