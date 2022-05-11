The Dallas Post Office is participating in the return of the National Association of Letter Carriers food drive May 14. Community members throughout the Dallas, Monmouth and Independence areas are asked to place bags of donated food by their mailbox. A week before the drive, residents will receive in their mail a post card reminding customers about the driver. The post office asks participants attach this post card to the donated food to know it needs to be collected. A city carrier will pick up the food while on their delivery route.
A food donation barrel will also be placed in the lobby of the post office for anyone who wishes to contribute that way.
The food collected in the Dallas city limits will go toward the Dallas Food Bank.
