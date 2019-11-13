DALLAS — The Dallas Urban Renewal improvement project on Main Street in downtown Dallas may continue until late November.
The project will improve and repair sidewalks in the 600 and 700 blocks to match the 800 and 900 blocks of Main Street. Crews have completed the west side of the street and have moved to the east side.
“The contract that we have with them is supposed to finish on Nov. 28. They have a lot of work to do in (two) weeks time,” said city manager Brian Latta. “Right now, they are starting on the second half. As long as it stays dry like it has been, I think they will be able to accomplish that. They are working on it pretty fast.”
Latta said the city hasn’t yet received requests for an extension on the project.
“I’m excited to see that be done. It’ll be nice. It’s good to have good sidewalks, nice wide sidewalks,” he said. “The trees were doing some damage to areas of the sidewalks.”
He said the project makes for an improved entry way to the downtown area, and complements other urban renewal programs available that are intended to help businesses in the district.
“Tying in with that, other urban renewal programs that we can offer to start to fix and repair and give a facelift to the buildings themselves, I think would be the next step,” Latta said.
