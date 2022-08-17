Ken Larson

Ken Larson is a regular, and sometimes only attendee, at Independence City Council meetings.

 Photo by Anne Scheck

Trammart News Service 

For months, Ken Larson can be seen on alternate Tuesday evenings in a chair at the back of the room during meetings of the Independence City Council. There are times, he said, when he feels too old and too tired to make the trip. And yet, so far, he has done it – climbing the stairs at the Independence Civic Center, walking into council chambers. Many times, he is the only audience member.

