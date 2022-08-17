Trammart News Service
For months, Ken Larson can be seen on alternate Tuesday evenings in a chair at the back of the room during meetings of the Independence City Council. There are times, he said, when he feels too old and too tired to make the trip. And yet, so far, he has done it – climbing the stairs at the Independence Civic Center, walking into council chambers. Many times, he is the only audience member.
“Sometimes I wonder if it matters,” Larson said. “Then I get here, and the meeting goes on, and I see that it does.”
Why is Larson a solo attendee of these meetings, at least until the local press arrives? Trammart News wanted to find out. Recently, a meet-up was arranged with Larson for a cup of coffee to talk about his vigilant council-viewing – on a morning in which a power outage darkened the town. Undeterred, Larson convinced personnel at McDonald’s to sell him two cups of the hot brew, even though the cash register wasn’t working (by pointing out that he had exact change so the till wouldn’t even be needed.) The coffee pot was sitting on a burner that had gone completely cold.
“Their coffee is always so hot, it still will be,” Larson said, knowingly.
He was right. Then he opened the doors to his truck and, as a cool breeze blew through, offered the passenger seat as he settled in behind the wheel. As traffic noise drifted across from Monmouth Street into the Central Plaza shopping area, Larson answered with candor and humor all questions about why he is committed to council meeting attendance, and why he thinks more people should watch or listen to the meetings.
Trammart News: I understand a few people call you “Our Man at City Hall,” yet you seem to keep a pretty low profile. Why are you such a regular presence at these council meetings?
Larson: You really need to know what is going on, and this is the best way. There are things that can happen if you aren’t paying close attention, and that is one of the reasons why. I live in the historic district, and suddenly I learned that commercial businesses can be built there. One is planned right next to my house. How did this happen and I didn’t even know?
Trammart News: It’s surprising that it caught you unaware because you seem so well-informed, and you have deep roots in this community – you are related to a founder, Henry Hill, right?
Larson: My wife, Ann, is from that family. It makes my grandchildren part of a long line of Hills. They are the great, great, great-grandchildren of Henry Hill – four ‘greats’ from the founder.
I have lived here since 1971 and a lot of time we lived in one of Hill’s original houses, which is where I live today. I believe this kind of historic area really needs to be preserved. I am worried about commercial businesses being allowed to locate in it. We have empty storefronts on Main Street right now. So, we need to put more buildings for business in? Let’s help the ones we have now, who don’t need any more competition.
Trammart News: Do you feel the city is representing a wider interest, and perhaps that’s the reason they have adopted a way for businesses to be located in it? I am told such new buildings have to preserve the character of the surrounding area.
Larson: I don’t think the city is representing our interests, no. Let’s talk about Osprey Lane, for example. It is by the apartments down by the river, which was built by a developer on the riverfront. Okay, at first, parking was only supposed to be allowed on one side of the street on Osprey Lane, which runs by it. But then what happens? Well, we don’t know. But suddenly cars are allowed to park on both sides. Why? Maybe it is because that’s what the developer wanted. But then vehicles couldn’t pass each other, so they changed it back. Why allow parking on both sides in the first place? They had told people that wouldn’t happen. People were told one thing, then it was changed.
Trammart News: The city has hired a communications coordinator. Do you think that may help get more information out?
Larson: Well, the word that is getting out is all positive, all about the things the city wants to promote. But we need to know about more than that. It seems very controlled. Also, they stopped putting into our water bills the newsletter, “River City Briefs,” which I always read. They are putting it on Facebook. There are a lot of people who miss out now. Not everyone is all over social media. The last thing I want to do is read a newspaper or magazine on a computer screen. I am on the computer enough as it is. I also wonder about the use of tax dollars for city communications -- should that even be a job for a small town?
Trammart News: How do you think people should see the city, in terms of their own involvement?
Larson: I think they should see it as every single one of us who lives here has a dog in this fight. People say houses cost too much but look at the rents – they are so high here now, too. So everyone is impacted.
Trammart News: So, because the city is run with tax dollars and revenue from fees like water and sewer charges, that means everyone in town? The city is good at getting grants for many things, as you probably know.
Larson: Yes, they are good at getting grants. But it won’t solve all the financial needs. We now have a pool shut down, and there’s no money to fix it. We have traffic problems, so we need money for that. I could list more.
I’d also like to know how taxpayers are going to pay for the city hall (Independence Civic Center) that cost millions of dollars. Then a conference center was added to it. We never even got to vote on it. The mayor has these projects, like bringing in the hotel and building a new city hall, but I think the city has been so caught up in that effort it has just pushed out other issues. We cannot lose sight of the needs of the people who live here.
Trammart News: Do you feel, after your months of being a city council-watcher, that the council is doing a good job?
Larson: When some of them speak up, yes. One the council members, Dawn Roden, is someone you can see is pretty blunt, at times, but she is speaking up for people in the town. I raised five children here, and supporting families is so important. There are parents probably too busy to go to city council meetings – just the way I once was. But they are affected by what happens.
People need to realize that you may not be affected today by what becomes part of local regulations, like zoning changes, but you could really be impacted down the line. This can really be important to your future here, even if it doesn’t seem like it at the time.
Trammart News: What do you hope to see happen in the future?
Larson: The first thing is preservation of the historical district. Look at the houses, and how much they show the town’s past. I worry about our house. It has so much history. This idea that you can build a structure with three floors, which is at least partly constructed for business, and it looks like it fits right into the character of the area because the city requires some features … well, no, it is not the same. There is a proposal for new building next to my house. There is one already approved on Main Street. I see this as a threat to the historic district.
I’d like to add that those of us who live in the historic district would like to know what is going on in a timely way. Notices sent to people who live within a short radius of a project aren’t enough. Neither are postings that show a proposed action is coming up in 10 days or even a couple of weeks. Let’s tell residents when something is happening in their neighborhood by giving enough time to allow them to really learn about it and give their views on it.
Trammart News: Is there anything you’d like to share, maybe about how you sustain your motivation for going to long meetings, which take time?
Larson: I can remember a time when there was standing room only in the old city hall. Now sometimes I am the only one there. I know some people watch the meeting on the internet, but I think you can miss things that way, too. How I keep going is that I think of my wife, who has ties to the people who founded this community, and I think of my relatives and my grandchildren, who deserve to have their legacy to the history of this area protected. We all deserve that.
