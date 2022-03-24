Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – A modern proverb calls volunteering the ultimate exercise in democracy. And, in this riverside city, proof can be seen at every public meeting in the Independence Civic Center.
Elected officials, commission appointees and committee members all have one thing in common: unpaid work. Who are all these volunteers? They tend to be female, middle-aged, and often mothers, according to an analysis of census data this year, and the results also suggest the level of volunteerism is higher in small communities than anywhere else in America.
Because March is Women’s History Month, designated by Congress 35 years ago, it seems an appropriate time to focus on the women volunteers who help keep Independence rolling. Shout-outs for outstanding volunteers aren’t in short supply, as demonstrated by answers to that inquiry up and down the pathways of Riverview Park and along Main Street.
Janice Thompson, who helmed the Independence Days Commission for years, is remembered for her skill in organizing the city’s Fourth of July event, a view affirmed by Courtney Williams, the city’s downtown manager.
Nancy Lodge, a devoted member of the Independence Library Board, also was singled out – not simply for her service but for a personal magnetism in attracting other volunteers.
“Nancy was always a great encourager for me,” recalled Betty Plude, a longtime library volunteer herself before she moved to Idaho. She still misses Lodge, even after years of being away, Plude said. Patty Nevue also was named by several residents, mentioned as someone who makes a difference daily at the Ella Curran Food Bank.
“There is no more worthwhile cause than the food bank,” said Danny Jaffer, himself a longtime community volunteer. The food bank has served the area “so long and so well.”
In the past, Nevue and Lodge were chosen for “First Citizen” awards by the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce, but that honor eluded Thompson, though she was nominated for that title. Her special recognition seems to be coming now, in the form of praise from so many about how much she accomplished and how much her absence is felt, since her recent departure from Independence.
“She’s been an integral part of the Independence Days celebration over the years, devoting countless hours to the success of the now iconic Fourth of July event,” said Williams.
“Losing Janice as the commission chair has had its challenges, but thankfully we have an amazing commission filled with many passionate volunteers who are working hard to give the community something extra special to look forward to this summer,” Williams said.
Thompson “had an enormous grasp on the varied logistical tasks associated with pulling off Independence Days,” agreed Independence City Councilor Shannon Corr, who serves as council liaison to the Independence Days Commission. “Her institutional knowledge and leadership will be missed, but I’m confident that Courtney and other staff members will successfully fill the void.”
With apologies that Thompson cannot be featured along with a pair of volunteers also labeled as outstanding town assets on city commissions – Sally Coen and Jennifer Flores – the two commissioners still on the job are highlighted for this historical month.
Former Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts, the first woman to hold the state’s highest office, said that growing up in rural Sheridan taught her the value of volunteerism, and it helped pave the road to Mahonia Hall.
“I really learned what it meant to be part of a community and what it meant to be a contributor in that community,” she recalled in an interview a few years ago.
Coen and Flores seem to share a similar perspective on the small town some call “Indy,” in leadership roles that are often thankless and lack any monetary reward.
Sally Coen
Sally Coen is one of the longest-serving members of the Independence Planning Commission, which many consider the city’s most important decision-making body for land use and zoning issues. She’s seen as a critical thinker who can be counted on to look at all sides of the issue, and she has the perspective of a citizen who has lived in Independence for nearly 25 years.
As the youngest of four children from a farm family in rural Oregon, she was taught from an early age to appreciate land. However, she was encouraged by her parents to seek an education. As a graduate of Willamette University, with a degree in sociology, she joined the staff of the Workers’ Compensation Division, a state office that oversees the entire Oregon workers’ compensation system, including the laws, regulation and rights of workers, employers, insurers and others. She literally started stamping in the mail; now she is the administrator.
In 1998, in search of more affordable housing, she and her husband moved from Salem to Independence. Coen had visited the town during a 4th of July, and she had been impressed with the historic look and feel of the downtown area.
About 15 years later, after submitting a city volunteer application, Mayor John McArdle asked her to join the city’s planning commission and she has served on it ever since. She reflected on her time as a commissioner, and the way in which her knowledge of land use and zoning regulation has grown, deepening her appreciation for these issues. Below, Coen answered some questions about her time on the commission, as well as her life in Independence.
1) You ask good questions and seem to know the material well before you come to meetings. How do you keep up with all the information?
Coen: I grew up on a farm in central Oregon, so I am interested in land. I remember when SB 100 was passed by the state legislature, which was about land use planning. My parents couldn’t understand how the government could tell you what you are allowed to do with your own land. Now, there is so much more to know. Zoning, for example. We spend a lot of time on those issues. We have to find solutions for a growing community.
2) You seem very equivocating during meetings. How did you develop that skill?
Coen: In my career, I have had to help people find common ground -- and this goes for me, too. It can be a real challenge. But it is do-able. You have to look at all sides of an issue, it’s really the only way. There are so many different perspectives when you work with people. I think it’s important to see what different people have to offer, instead of focusing on differences. I’ve worked for so many years having to do that. Also, I am used to drilling down on complicated issues. So, I am comfortable doing this “drill-down” as a planning commissioner, too.
3) Is there anything else you think you’ve learned that helps you in your role as commissioner?
Coen: We have had trainings that are very helpful. We’ve learned about aspects of planning that help us do a good job on the commission. For example, What is conflict-of-interest? What is ex parte contact? On those kinds of topics, the city arranged specialized training with land use planning experts. But, to me, one of the most enjoyable learning opportunities has been through discussions we’ve had, about livability and quality of life -- housing, traffic, parking. We met once at Henry Hill Park, and we took a tour of the neighborhood, and I really liked that. It’s useful to see the application of regulations in real life.
4) I think it might be considered unusual that you have such a demanding professional career, yet you made time to serve on the planning commission. Also, as a woman, you must have had to work very hard, perhaps fighting some gender bias, to get where you are today.
Coen: I never felt that I experienced any discrimination because of my gender. I had great mentors. I work with a supportive group of people, a team that I can depend on. It’s really been a wonderful career. I think if I were to give any advice to someone like me, starting out, I would say: work hard, look for mentors, learn as much as you can from the people around you, and appreciate them.
5) How much did the planning commission encroach on your personal life?
Coen: Well, it did. But I have a very supportive husband. I do think that it’s a volunteer position that does take some time. But it has been interesting, so that was a real benefit for me. Also, I don’t really think you can be part of a community unless you get involved at some level. And that’s important to me.
6) It’s interesting that some Independence residents don’t know much about the planning commission -- I think they are surprised it is an appointment not an elected office. Do you ever encounter someone who makes that mistake?
Coen: This is why community involvement is so important. I haven’t had that happen, but I have had people tell me they were surprised when they discover zoning or building restrictions that prevent or require them to do construction a certain way.
7) Is there a favorite time or place for you in Independence?
Coen: Well, that is a hard question! But I love Independence Days. I think it might be because it brings people here, too, so it is like a big celebration of the town, as well as the Fourth of July. I am so proud of it. I look forward to it every year. I am so glad it’s going to be back like it was before covid. The other thing I love is our historic architecture. Some of these homes are just so reminiscent of our history. We have a commission for preserving that, and I am grateful for that, too.
8) So it sounds like you are a very committed planning commissioner, maybe in for another ten years?
Coen: I don’t know. Let’s just say at this point that I am in for the remainder of my current term and I want to thank the city for the opportunity to continue to serve.
Jennifer Flores
Jennifer Flores and her family moved into a historic home downtown eight years ago, leaving Los Angeles behind after living in all three West Coast states at least once before. Immediately she started searching for ways to participate in her new community.
One aspect that had attracted her to the town was Main Street. As a young adult, she worked at Disneyland, and she was struck by how much the Cooper Building and the Umpqua Bank building, among others, resembled the center of the famous amusement park, where Walt Disney had built a charming turn-of-the-century street of the same name.
Flores decided to delve into the history of Independence and to work in support of the historic architecture that makes the town so distinctive and wonderful. She now has served on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission for several years. She reflected on her time as a resident and volunteer in the place she now calls home.
1) What got you started being such a committed volunteer?
Flores: It was my interest in the history of Independence. It is all around you when you’re downtown. You can see it on the arches above the windows, and in the details in the storefronts -- all the special touches that were part of the early construction. It is just beautiful. I wanted to learn all about it. So, I got two books on historic Independence. One was “Early History of Independence Oregon,” and the other was “Haunted Independence” by Marilyn Morton, and that led me to being a “ghost host” for our Ghost Walk, which I did within two months of moving here and have done every year since except the year it didn’t happen due to COVID-19.
2) You must like being around people, that Ghost Walk can be a crowded event.
Flores: I have experience with crowds. I was an attractions hostess in Fantasyland at Disneyland, which included storytelling aboard The Storybook Land Canal Boats. The training was all about making a good experience for people coming there.
I operated the Peter Pan attraction as well. You were encouraged to include theme phrasing to make for a more magical time for guests and make up your own script and that’s what I did. I would usually ask the guests if they brought their faith and their trust -- and then pretend to sprinkle them with pixie dust before sending them off into the attraction. I was all over Fantasyland interacting with guests, so crowds don’t bother me.
3) Do you ever feel that your own historic house is haunted?
Flores: I do wonder if there are spirits there. When you live in a historic home, you know that many people lived there before you did. My house was built and owned by Buzz Sloper, an interesting man who owned the very first car in town. I love the house -- it has coffered ceilings, laundry chutes, wood floors and so many built-ins -- so I wanted to find where this man was buried. I found the cemetery in South Salem. I went there and I said thank you at his grave. Like I said, I love my house.
4) So, is that how you ended up on the Historic Planning Commission -- out of love for the history of the homes and buildings downtown?
Flores: Well, I do love them. But no. It was because of a tree in my yard. It was huge and dying. I was told by someone at the city that it was a historic tree. I had no idea there was any such thing. I felt it needed to be taken down, but I had to get an arborist and a structural engineer of some kind to look at it. This was expensive.
While I was showing it to the arborist on one of his visits, a big branch started to make noise. He told me to run, and we watched as it fell on the neighbor’s truck, crushing it. I called the city and told them the tree was unsafe, as I thought. I was able to remove it, and now there’s a big stump where it used to be.
5) How did that lead to your service on the Historic Planning Commission?
Flores: Two things, really. The first is that I would really like to work to preserve the historic look of our downtown area. But I also realized, because of the tree, that there may be a lot of people who really don’t know about zoning rules and regulations that come with owning a historic structure.
I had no idea some trees were so protected. One person even told me that trees have rights here, too.
So, I wanted to be sure I was in a position where I would learn and know about these things so that I could also share that knowledge and continue to preserve the historic integrity of town. So, I filled out the application for serving on the Historic Planning Commission. And I got on it.
6) You have been pretty clear that you think some additions near the downtown area don’t have the character of the buildings along Main Street. Would you care to elaborate?
Flores: I have been pretty outspoken that I think Independence Landing apartments look boxy. I was sorry to see that happen. I think they look like Lego blocks. And I don’t believe they add to the beauty and charm our downtown area has to offer.
I would love to see us be more proactive about saving old construction, too, houses that need work. Where perhaps the owners have no idea that there are certain rules that need to be followed when you own a historic structure. I had no clue when I bought my house. I just knew I loved it and wanted to be sure it stayed beautiful.
When I was younger, I remember seeing how an earthquake damaged so much of the historic part of the California town of Whittier. I think I realized at the time that what was lost would never come back. I feel that way about historic buildings. I feel that way about history and truly believe that we need to study it for all its attributes.
7) What attributes, specifically?
Flores: Look at the skill required to build some of the old buildings we still have. I don’t think it’s a very common skill anymore to be able to create like that. Which leads back to that hotel and those apartments.
I understand the need for growth and change, without it, we stagnate. But it needs to be done thoughtfully and with respect to what was there before. They could have added arches above windows with those bricks -- look at any of our Main Street buildings for an example. They could have added any number of architectural details for character such as dormers, cupolas, gables, soffits, king posts ... the list goes on and on, really. No character or warmth, no personality, and I think that’s highly unfortunate in beautiful, historic, downtown Independence, Oregon.
8) One reason you were asked to be included in what’s being called the “Making A Difference” series is because, when you got a new job with a different schedule, the meeting time of the Historic Preservation Commission was changed by commissioners. One called you a “resource we don’t want to lose.” Were you surprised by that?
Flores: Well, yes. I hadn’t heard about the meeting I missed that night, due to the job change, and I had no idea what was said. I am honored they feel that way. I feel that way about the Commission. We can’t afford to lose the history here.
